Covid-19 a national disaster

Pretoria - South Africa is now officially under lock and key. President Cyril Ramaphosa last night announced several urgent and drastic measures to manage the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19), to protect the people of the country and reduce its impact on society and the economy. Ramaphosa said the action was prompted by the fact that the World Health Organisation had declared the coronavirus outbreak as a global pandemic. He added there were now more than 162000 people who had tested positive for Covid-19 across the globe. “Given the scale and the speed at which the virus is spreading, it is now clear that no country is immune from the disease or will be spared its severe impact,” Ramaphosa said. “Never before in our democracy has our country been confronted with such a severe situation.”

He said that from the start of the outbreak in China earlier this year, the South African Government put in place measures to screen visitors entering the country to contain its spread and treat those infected.

“As of now, South Africa has 61 confirmed cases of people infected with the virus, and this number is expected to rise in the coming days and weeks. Initially, it was people who had travelled out of the country, especially from Italy, who had tested for the virus. It is concerning that we are now dealing with internal transmission of the virus. This situation calls for an extraordinary response; there can be no half measures.”

Ramaphosa said the Cabinet held a special meeting earlier yesterday.

“We have now declared a national state of disaster in terms of the Disaster Management Act. This will enable us to have an integrated and co-ordinated disaster management mechanism that will focus on preventing and reducing the outbreak of this virus,” he told the nation.

“We will also be able to set up emergency, rapid and effective response systems to mitigate the severity of its impact.”

The president said Cabinet decided to limit contact between persons who may be infected and South African citizens. “We are imposing a travel ban on foreign nationals from high-risk countries such as Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Germany, the US, the UK and China as from March 18.

“We have cancelled visas to visitors from those countries from today (yesterday) and previously granted visas are hereby revoked.”

He said South African citizens were advised to refrain from all forms of travel to or through the EU, US, UK and other identified high-risk countries such as China, Iran and South Korea effective immediately.

“Any foreign national who has visited high-risk countries in the past 20 days will be denied a visa. South African citizens returning from high-risk countries will be subjected to testing and self-isolation or quarantine on return to South Africa.”

Ramaphosa said travellers from medium-risk countries - such as Portugal, Hong Kong and Singapore - would be required to undergo high intensity screening.

All travellers who have entered South Africa from high-risk countries since mid-February will be required to present themselves for testing.

“We will strengthen surveillance, screening and testing measures at OR Tambo, Cape Town and King Shaka International Airports. South Africa has 72 ports of entry in the country which are land, sea and air ports. Of the 53 land ports, 35 will be shut down with effect today (Monday),” the president said.

Two of the eight sea ports will be closed for passengers and crew changes. Effective immediately, all non-essential travel for all spheres of government outside of the Republic is prohibited. “We further discourage all non-essential domestic travel, particularly by air, rail, taxis and bus.

“Second, it is essential therefore that we minimise the risk of the spread of this virus by limiting contact among groups of people.”

In this regard, he said gatherings of more than 100 people would be prohibited. Mass celebrations of upcoming national days such as Human Rights Day would be cancelled. Where small gatherings were unavoidable, organisers would need to put in place stringent measures of prevention and control.

Schools will be closed from Wednesday until after the Easter weekend. Ramaphosa said the government was working with colleges, universities and other public facilities such as Parliament, prisons, police stations and military installations to intensify hygiene control.

The Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovation was consulting with vice-chancellors of universities and colleges across the country and would soon be announcing measures in this regard. “We call on all businesses including mining, retail, banking, farming to ensure they take all necessary measures to intensify hygiene control.

Ramaphosa said the Cabinet would establish a National Command Council “chaired by the president to co-ordinate all aspects of our extraordinary emergency response. I have great trust that our people will respond positively to this call to common action. Fellow South Africans, this epidemic will pass”.

Pretoria News