Covid-19: 'An important time for ministry'

Pretoria - The Covid-19 storm in the country called for faith-based organisations to be there for the country, Brigadier Monwabisi Jamangile said yesterday. This was a time where South Africans needed faith-based organisations, and for active ministry within hospitals where those who were fighting Covid-19 were being treated, the chaplain-general of the SANDF said. As such, the SANDF Chaplaincy Services met with various religious formations in a bid to get faith-based organisations to support them and the country for ministering. “The main message is to give hope.” Jamangile said virtual ministering was being done. However, direct ministering in hospitals would help those fighting the virus. “I strongly send that message, but under strict protective clothing, and ensuring that they are safe. I also appeal to religious leaders to request to get protective clothing from the Health Department. This is the time to reach out directly. “Ministry by presence is important. As much as I know about virtual communication, I believe in ministry by presence, closer to those who need these messages of hope. It will assist them physically, mentally and spiritually. I don’t think it will hurt for religious leaders to request for protective clothing from the health minister so they go around and minister during these times.”

Jamangile said that while there were ideological differences in religions, the message was one. “We need to navigate this period emboldened by the support of men and women of God. We are fast approaching the peak of this virus and heading into the eye of the storm. Since Patient Zero in March, our country has recorded a little over 288000 cases, with a comforting 138000 recoveries.

“We have sadly seen over 4100 lives lost due to this invisible virus, leaving our brethren without breadwinners and loved ones. With so many lives lost, we now know a person or two that has succumbed to this disease. Those losses hit closer to home. We are dealing with one of the most grave epidemics that mankind has ever faced,” said Jamangile.

Henry Damons of the Security Services Christian Advisory Board said that in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, they were extending support to the SANDF. They had noted with dismay the isolated incidents of misconduct by individual members.

“We nonetheless wish to commend our members and commanders for their service and commitment to assist in lowering the curve of the virus.”

Pretoria News