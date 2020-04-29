Covid-19: Back-to-school fears mount

Pretoria - The proposed phasing-in of classes was the preferable and only option for children to return to school. As anxiety continues to grow regarding the reopening of schools, chief executive of the Federation of Governing Bodies of SA Schools, Paul Colditz, said this approach would allow schools to prepare. He said it would also allow for the implementation of standard operating procedures, which would be shared by the Department of Education before the schools opening. “If schools open within the next two to three weeks, the schooling year can be salvaged. It may look different, but the curriculum can be completed,” Colditz said. However, a phased approach to opening schools, while being the best option, brings with it some challenges, said chief executive of the Governing Body Foundation Dr Anthea Cereseto.

“What happens in the case of older children taking care of their younger siblings? Who will look after the younger children if the older ones are at school?”

The SA Democratic Teachers Union has raised concerns about the safety of teachers, staff and learners.

“Above all, we are concerned about the readiness of the provincial departments with regard to the availability of health and safety essentials that have to be put in place in the learning institutions at least two weeks before any activity can take place,” said general secretary Mugwena Maluleke.

According to the National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa, the lockdown had left educators, learners and their parents anxious about the school year.

Executive director Basil Manuel also weighed in on the matter of the phased reopening of schools. “Some teachers want to get back; others, of course, are worried about a particular grade, like the matrics. We’re worried about Grade 1 due to the sheer amount of work that children have lost out on; those poor little kids will come back and they will have forgotten everything; so there’s a lot of stress out there and everybody is worried.”

He said government’s response to this pandemic had been sensible.

“Of course, you don’t want to hype people up, getting them running in a direction to then retract it a little later.

“The system must be ready before such pronouncements are made, and I think that the measured, calm approach is a far more sensible approach, particularly in this hyped-up period that we’re in.”

The government on Monday postponed the announcement regarding both the basic and higher eduction sectors.

Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said: “The postponement was necessitated by the need to align with other interventions that are taken by the National Command Council later this week.

“We need to remember also that the department had never published a date for the reopening of schools. The anxiety is caused by fake news and leaked discussion documents.”

These documents revealed the Gauteng Education Department’s catch-up plan for learners in the further education and training phase. The plan envisaged schools reopening on May 4 for matric candidates and June 3 for Grade 10s.

Among plans for catch-up were school camps, which would take up to 360 learners.

At the camps, each learner would receive masks and gloves at the gate. They would also get hand sanitiser inside.

Each block, with 90 learners, wouldn’t be allowed to move among blocks, and each class would accommodate 30 learners.

To enforce physical distancing, the various groups would leave the venue per block at 15-minute intervals. Teachers would also enforce 1.5m distancing.

The residential camps would accommodate between 150 and 300 learners and have 10 classrooms.

