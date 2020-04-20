Covid-19: Back-to-school on a phased basis proposed

Pretoria - In a bid to salvage what is left of the academic year while practising physical distancing, the Department of Basic Education has proposed that schools reopen on a phased basis. In addition, learners should not share desks and must sit 1.5m apart, the department has proposed in its draft post Covid-19 lockdown recovery plan, discussed with teacher unions and governing body associations last week. In terms of the plan, learners and staff members will not be allowed to hug or shake hands. The proposed back-to-school dates are May 6 for Grades 12 and 7; May 20 for Grades 11 and 6; Grades 10 and 5 June 3; Grades 9 and 4 June 17; Grades 8 and 3 July 1; Grades 2 and 1 July 8; and Grade R on July 15. But teachers unions and governing body associations said although the suggestions sounded good on the draft paper, physical distancing was impossible, especially at overcrowded schools, mostly in townships.

Paul Colditz, chief executive of the Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools, said there was an expectation that the reopening would be “phased-in” because there was huge overcrowding in some schools.

The general secretary of the National Association of School Governing Bodies, Matakanye Matakanye, said there may be physical distancing in the classroom because the teacher would be present. However, he questioned what would happen when children went to play outside or to the toilets.

Meanwhile, the department has postponed the May/June national senior certificate examinations.

In this regard, director-general Mathanzima Mweli wrote to the heads of provincial education departments confirming the changes in the plan for the exams

The May/June exams were scheduled to start on May 4 and conclude on June 26. It is not clear when they will be written should they be moved, but there was a strong suspicion that they might be merged with November exams.

Learning and revision material had been made available on the department’s website.

Today it is back to school for some universities in the city - at least virtually. At the University of Pretoria, vice-chancellor and principal Professor Tawana Kupe said the institution would resume academic activities online until June 17.

University faculties will need to ensure that all online assessments which replace formal exams are scheduled within the framework of the official exam timetable.

“Special arrangements will be made by the faculties for students to complete, in a controlled and safe manner, their clinical, practical and laboratory experimental work in order to meet the academic and graduate attribute requirements of their degree programmes,” said Kupe.

The institution has also come up with a measure to help those in dire need. According to Kupe, senior management members have launched the UP Solidarity Fund, with contributions from the executive and faculty budgets that will be used to buy laptops and provide connectivity to students in dire need.

In pursuit of the principle of sustainability, the laptops would be on loan to students for use by other students in the future.

Unisa has urged its students to continue with their learning and preparations as the mid-year examinations will continue as planned.

While the South African school curriculum is set to be amended in order to make up for lost time, other universities have plans in place to make up for lost academic learning time due to the lockdown.

Unisa has announced that its May/June examinations will continue despite the hiccups caused by movement restrictions.

The institution said while no venue-based examinations would be written during this time, they would be making use of alternative assessment formats for the exams.

The university said lecturers would confirm on the myUnisa platform of exams that students were expected to be writing for each module, with the information to be made available to students in early May.

“While the examinations will take a different format, Unisa will maintain its zero tolerance policy towards any form of plagiarism or examination dishonesty.

“Unisa would like to encourage all students to make use of the non-venue-based May/June exam opportunity.

However, students who are unable to complete this assessment will automatically be deferred to the October/November examination period without penalty or additional cost,” said spokesperson Edgar Rathelele.

The university urged students to continue working on their assignments and prepare for their examinations during this challenging time.

Tshwane University of Technology vice-chancellor and principal Professor Lourens van Staden said even though members had not been physically at work much had been done behind the scenes.

Van Staden said universities were exploring online modes as a means to continue teaching and learning during the lockdown.

He said as of last week they had embarked on a roll-out of devices to academic staff to enable them to receive training in managing academic content online.

A detailed outcome of how higher learning institutions will resume activities will be communicated following a meeting by Universities South Africa with vice-chancellors of all institutions.

