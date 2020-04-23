Covid-19: Call for release of limited number of prisoners

Pretoria - The Centre for Human Rights has called on the government to act swiftly and release a limited number of inmates to enable the required social distancing in prisons.

This after the Department of Justice and Correctional Services said the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases among inmates had reached 111 by Monday. The Centre of Human Rights and the universities of Pretoria and Wits, as well as the Centre for Applied Legal Studies, said the government should heed this call to avoid prisons becoming killing fields.

According to the organisations, the regulations issued under the Disaster Management Act focused on limitations on visits to correctional centres and a directive that “an accused person arrested for a petty offence must be released and warned to appear in court on a future date”.

Director of the Centre for Human Rights Frans Viljoen said the organisations were not advocating for a blanket release of incarcerated people, but for a balance to be struck. This meant government needed to consider releasing trial-awaiting detainees who did not pose a threat to the community, inmates who had been sentenced for petty offences, inmates convicted of offences that posed no threat to society and whose sentences would end in the upcoming months.

“It is imperative, in light of the contagious nature of Covid-19, that the government takes more measures to ensure that South African correctional centres do not become killing fields for the virus.”