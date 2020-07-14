Covid-19: Centurion company installs thermal scanning system at mine

Pretoria - A Centurion based company announced that they had installed their first locally developed thermal scanning system at a mine reducing the process of reading temperatures from 40 seconds to two seconds. Pretoria News spoke to Business Development Director at Foresight Security Dewald Lindeque who specialises in the software behind the cameras. He said the cameras were capable of scanning two lines of people walking at a normal pace without having to stop to have their temperatures tested. “We are doing quite well with the mines because the problem with the mines is that they have to get hundreds of people into the mine at the start of a shift. "With our solution they have normal traffic flow just like before Covid-19.

"We are looking to bring our solution to schools, universities and other companies,” he said.

Lindique said they placed the intelligence at the back-end of the camera rather than sending it to a centralised computer for processing.

He explained that there was a high demand for their system because there was a need to offer the protection to workers to avoid Covid-19 infections.

The challenge was dealing with varying human body temperature that depended on time of day, gender, activity levels, fluid intake or even hormonal cycle that have to be tracked.

Lindique said It was important to map daily temporal fluctuations and symptoms that could be critical in identifying trends that could signal emerging disease flares.

“Because we will be getting this information before people will be seeking health care, this can aid the deployment of resources in a time-sensitive manner to fight local infections." he added.

In a case where someone did not complete their screening questionnaires or a high temperature was detected they have the option to send that alert to medical staff in a control room.

Lindique said in that way they can easily present the information to medical staff to alert them if someone is on their way to the centre.

He said the equipment costs about R90 000 for one entry point but they process two queues simultaneously.

He added that the system was entirely home-brewed and made optimal use of hardware to reduce costs and will be sold at highly competitive prices.

“There is still a lot to learn about the Covid-19 pandemic and how to best manage infection risk, so having a flexible underlying software platform is a great foundation to build on,” he said.

Pretoria News