Covid-19 cloud hovers over Tshwane by-elections

Pretoria - The South African Local Government Association (Salga) has warned about the possibility of failing to host by-elections in the City of Tshwane in June due to the Covid-19 outbreak. In line with Section 139 (1) (c), the by-elections must be conducted after 90 days of putting a municipality under provincial administration. Tshwane was officially placed under administration at the weekend after the decision was endorsed by the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) and Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma. Executive manager of the Salga, Lance Joel, expressed concern that the chances of hosting the by-elections looked slim given the restriction measures meted out by the government to contain the spread of the coronavirus. One of the precautionary measures introduced by the government to curb the spread of the virus was a ban on gatherings of more than 100 people.

Addressing members of the NCOP, Joel said: “Our concern is that when we listen to the President of the Republic (Cyril Ramaphosa) and also the communication that we have around the national state of disaster the possibility of by-election in 90 days are slim.”

He said the issue of by-elections was “a factor and a serious risk that must be taken into account when one wants to make a decision to dissolve council”.

Joel was concerned that the by-elections might not bear the desirable results, which should ensure a majority government was formed.

“This council could be dissolved and there could be elections, but the electorate could give us back what we have.

"So we could be sitting back here four months from now and have the same scenario we currently have in Tshwane, with no outright majority.”

On Thursday, the NCOP adopted a report by the select committee on Cogta, which in part recommended that the Electoral Commission of South Africa should “develop an implementation plan on the by-elections taking into account the declaration made by the president on March 15 on the measures to combat Covid-19”.

MEC Lebogang Maile, who was scheduled to hold a meeting with IEC managers last Wednesday, said his department would fully implement the recommendations to correct the wrongs dating back to 2016.

The DA-led administration, which took over the municipality following the 2016 municipal elections, and the provincial executive council under Premier David Makhura are tomorrow set to square off at the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, over the decision to place Tshwane under administration.

Through the legal bid, the DA is seeking to nullify the decision and force councillors from the EFF and ANC to desist from walking out of a council chamber.

On March 5, Makhura announced the decision to dissolve council and place the City of Tshwane under administration.

On several occasions he said his administration would not be timid to take decisions because of “veiled threats” made by the DA, saying they would be met in court.

The court challenge will go ahead despite the fact that the decision to dissolve the City of Tshwane was already in force.

Tshwane has been without a mayor after Stevens Mokgalapa resigned last month and the council also failed to extend the period of the acting city manager.

Pretoria News