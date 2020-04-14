Covid-19: Concourt clarifies sale of baby items

Pretoria - The Constitutional Court might have dismissed direct access made to the apex court by two organisations for an order allowing the selling of baby clothes, blankets and other related items, but all was not lost. The applicants hailed the outcome, saying the apex court had provided clarity that the sale of baby-related items would be allowed during the lockdown. The Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs last week clarified that the sale of baby products up to the age of 36 months would be allowed during this time. Several stores selling baby-related products subsequently announced that they would be open from this week. The Constitutional Court, however, still considered the applications by the Tebeila Institute of Leadership as well as the African Institute for Human Rights and Constitutional Litigation.

The organisations took on the plight of mothers whose babies were born after the lockdown or were due to deliver their babies during this time.

The mothers said they either did not have the financial means or the time to buy baby clothes and other items shortly before lockdown. As baby clothes were at first not specified as essential goods, they feared that they would not be able to clothe their newborns and infants about to be born.

While the application was pending before the Constitutional Court, the government clarified that baby items were among the essential items published in the regulations shortly before the lockdown.

In the Constitutional Court, 10 justices have now said that due to the amendment of the regulations to include the sale of baby items, it was no longer in the interests of justice to hear the matter.

Advocate Shadrack Tebeila, who represented both organisations, said although the court did not entertain the matter, they still welcomed the outcome. “We wish to applaud the Constitutional Court for its consideration of the issues which not only troubled the Tebeila Institute and the African Institute for Human Rights, but also the public and the clothing retail stores.”

He said there was still uncertainty as to whether they were allowed to open and sell clothes for babies and toddlers, and other important items that were necessary for taking care of them. “Effectively, the court order implies that currently, under the lockdown, the shops and businesses, including clothing stores which previously were closed on the basis that they were not selling essential goods, are allowed to operate. But they must sell only clothes for babies and other products for the care of babies and toddlers.”

He thanked the Constitutional Court for its urgent consideration of the issue and for providing clarity and effectively a way forward on the matter.

