Covid-19 could not be transmitted through food - UP professor

Pretoria - Covid-19 could not be transmitted through food, head of the Department of Consumer and Food Sciences at the University of Pretoria (UP) has said. Professor Elna Buys said scientists could predict the behaviour and characteristics of the virus based on data from similar viruses. “What is critical during this pandemic is the application of sound principles of personal and environmental hygiene and established food safety practices. “We should not only guard against anyone dealing with food from contracting the virus, but also to reduce the likelihood of any food-contaminating pathogens,” she said. Although the virus cannot grow on food, according to Buys, cooking should be done at the right temperature - 72°C to 75°C - for two minutes to prevent getting sick from diseases such as salmonella escherichia coli, and listeria.

She said contaminating pathogens was a major concern for food safety worldwide. Food could become contaminated with micro-organisms that could cause human illness from multiple sources along the entire food chain.

“Food processing plants have stringent hygienic measures in place to support food safety requirements and are enhancing health measures to protect essential staff who come to work every day to keep South Africa eating,” she said.

Buys said the disruption of the food supply chain could possibly pose unexpected food safety risks, particularly for perishable foods.

Implementing enhanced food safety practices was essential to guard against the contamination of foods with pathogens, and the associated public health burden caused by established food-borne infections.

Buys explained that those preparing the food to those delivering it at restaurants and other food service establishments should practise good hygiene and keep everyone healthy.

“We must make sure that food safety information is communicated in an easily understandable scientific manner to all stakeholders in the food chain, from producers to consumers.

“The food industry must be equipped to respond to various disruptions to ensure that an adequate, safe, sufficient and affordable food supply is maintained.”

She added that if the food supply was to be maintained, focus should be on professional personnel to avoid transmission and a labour shortage if employees contracted the virus.

