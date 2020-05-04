Covid-19: Court rejects mosques prayer bid

Pretoria - Every citizen should make sacrifices to their fundamental rights during lockdown, as it was for the greater good in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, a judge said. With these words, she turned down an application by Muslim groups to be allowed to pray in mosques during this time. The “extreme” urgent application against the government had been lodged by Muhammed Bin Hassim Mohamed, Anas Mohammed Chothia and the As Saadiqeen Islamic Centre in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria. The applicants, among others, asked the court to order the government to amend the state of disaster regulations to permit movement of people between their homes and places of worship under conditions which the court deemed appropriate. They specifically wanted the judge to allow the Muslim population to conduct each of the five daily prayers for a congregation, limited to 20 people each and under strict sanitary conditions, including the wearing of face masks and gloves.

The judge remarked that history has taught that pandemics can have devastating consequences.

Covid-19, she said, was easily transmittable and it was presently understood that the virus may survive for hours outside the body - in the air and on surfaces. Because it was so virulent, it has the potential to infect a large number of people in a short space of times.

The judge referred to the Zion Christian Church gathering at Moria which could not take place this year due to the ban on gatherings as well as other faith based celebrations over Easter.

Although the applicants did admit that their views were not held by the majority of Muslims, they still felt that the regulations did violate their constitutional rights to freedom of religion.

“In South Africa right now, every citizen is called upon to make sacrifices to their fundamental rights.

They are called upon to do so in the name of ‘the greater good’ and the spirit of ubuntu. Every citizen has to play his or her part in stemming the tide of what can only be regarded as an insidious and relentless pandemic.”

In turning down the application, the judge said she could not find that the restrictions imposed by the government were either unreasonable or unjustifiable.

