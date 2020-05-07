Covid-19: DA's Tshwane mayoral candidate Randall Williams outlines service delivery plan

Pretoria - The DA's mayoral candidate Randall Williams outlined the DA's vision in regard to rolling out service delivery in Tshwane amid the coronavirus pandemic. During a virtual media briefing, he said that his party has a Covid-19 plan to contain the spread through increased levels of testing, public education and treatment where necessary. Part of the plan included service delivery driven by the real needs of the residents identified by the residents, transparency and regular communication on all key aspects of city services. "Through a stringent Covid-19 plan in place, we will demonstrate leadership in containing the spread of Covid-19, prioritise health and social development and source relevant protective equipment and training," he said. He said the City would capacitate clinics to expand testing and treatment for residents and increase funding to support vulnerable groups and non-governmental organisations providing social relief.

"We will restructure our budgeting systems to introduce better grants to support vulnerable communities as we continue to build a city that is resilient during this crisis," he said.

He said the DA would set new targets that 90% of all streetlights in Tshwane were lit at all times.

According to him, over the next 15 months the DA would work tirelessly on bringing the vision to life.

"The provision of water and electricity will be prioritised and we will on a weekly basis track updates on the status of service delivery projects in the city through a mayoral dashboard," he said.

Williams also dispelled suggestions that the DA caucus was fraught with divisions.

"Our caucus is united. I don't know if there are rumours flying around on how I got to be the mayoral candidate . Not only was I appointed by the Federal executive of the DA there was also a caucus meeting where my candidature was put to caucus and 100% caucus members voted for me to be the mayoral candidate," he said.

