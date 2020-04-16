Covid-19 data, stats to be made available to all

Pretoria - The updating of data and information on the spread of Covid-19 cannot be put on hold. It is for this reason that the data capturing, storage and sharing information dashboard run by the Data Science for Social Impact research group has been created. Dr Vukosi Marivate, the Absa chairperson of data science and senior lecturer at the University of Pretoria, and other collaborators are behind the initiative. According to Marivate, the dashboard collates information from various platforms the government has placed it on, so that the public has one site to go to and at a glance can get a clearer picture of the situation in the country. He said the data available went further than a simple report of increased infections, and included more detailed information.

“At the moment there is no clear picture in terms of data available on the virus, and the information is scattered. All the information involved, such as age, gender, how they contracted the virus if they have travelled locally or internationally, is not available any more with the rising cases reported.

“What the dashboard and data repository does is provide one place where all the necessary information is available to the public and scientists, and is continuously updated, which is especially important for those in the health sector who need to make decisions by the hour.”

Marivate said what was needed next was for the data to be able to tell the public information such as where each hospital stood in terms of readiness, the number of admissions, new cases, recoveries and screenings.

He said it would help with getting the correct statistics.

From a regional perspective, he said that with more information at hand the government, health stakeholders and the public would be able to get a clearer picture and be able to make more informed choices.

This, he said, should eventually include information such as how many hospitals there were, skills of staff, number of beds and ICU rooms available. Germany is one of the few countries that have this health system data on hand openly.

“We can’t simply wait for one update per day from the minister of health (Dr Zweli Mkhize). Data availability should be streamlined in real time.”

