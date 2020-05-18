Covid-19: Eersterust sets up war room to assist needy

Pretoria - The Eersterust community has developed a Covid-19 war room to help the most vulnerable. It helps feed 500 people daily and is assisting unemployed citizens to apply for the distress grant.

Pastor Leonard Saul, head of Eersterust Ministerial Fraternal, said: “The war room has made use of the structures already in place, among them the Eersterust Ministerial Fraternal, Poort FM and about 30 sector leaders who help with donations and basic services such as getting electricity for several homes.” He said that with 6 500 households in Eersterust and 65 000 people, about 4 000 of those were among the poorest of the poor.

NGOs played a critical role at this time, said Saul, because they kept track of the most vulnerable groups and knew what kind of assistance was needed. He said those NGOs needed to step in and offer additional support because they were already losing young people to substance abuse, which led to crime.

When the pandemic hit the country they sought to concentrate their collective potential because many people relied on them, Saul said.

Co-ordinator and community liaison officer Novina Pillay said they were so far assisting about 3500 people to apply for relief grants. The number of food parcels given by the Department of Social Development daily were not enough.