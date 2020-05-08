Covid-19: Feeling sick? Use digital self-assessment tool HealthCheck

Pretoria - As fighting the Covid-19 pandemic requires more science and not just common sense, the National Health Department has launched a digital health self-assessment tool. The department announced the launch of HealthCheck, which would allow for the early detection, mapping and management of Covid-19 cases using USSD and the official government WhatsApp service, Covid Connect. Members of the public are able to use HealthCheck to self-assess their Covid-19 risk by completing a few simple questions. Based on their answers and their symptoms or exposure history, they would be classified as low, moderate or high risk and suggested actions or guidelines will then be recommended based on this classification. Once everything has been completed an option of actions available will be provided including remote medical advice or a suggestion to visit a nearby healthcare facility.

Most importantly, all data from HealthCheck is to remain private and secure and only be used by the National Department of Health and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) to map possible infections or future outbreaks and input into epidemiological models to inform decision making on the national response to Covid-19.

As major network providers have made access to the USSD free, those without access to the internet can also still gain access to the service.

They will be asked a series of questions which include their location, age, symptoms, exposure to infected persons and accepting terms and conditions for them to be contacted by the relevant department.

The National Department of Health said it believed the availability of HealthCheck on both platforms means that health stakeholders’ guidelines on self-isolation, testing or whether users should seek medical care would reach many more people during the current pandemic.

At the same time they will play an important role in taking the pressure off the country’s healthcare facilities whilst they are dealing with critical care of Covid-19 patients.

