A tent field hospitals has been set up adjacent to the Tshwane District Hospital. The City is now also forging ahead with plans to establish a 5000-bed field hospital at the Tshwane showgrounds.Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency(ANA)
Covid-19 field hospital to be built at Tshwane showgrounds

By Chelsea Ntuli Time of article published 2h ago

Pretoria - After reacquiring the Tshwane Showgrounds last week, the City of Tshwane is forging ahead with plans to establish a 5000-bed field hospital for Covid-19 patients at the facility.

Head administrator Mpho Nawa said the project to develop the site was being undertaken in partnership with provincial and national spheres of government.

 “We are waiting for the health and provincial departments and the Presidency to give us directions. The premier (David Makhura) has already spoken to us and we are ready to release the land. When they get back to us we will be able to give them the project plan,” he said.

Nawa said the field hospital would decrease the Covid-19 burden on the health system. “The country is constrained in terms of health-care workers; however, we are looking to hire new workers for the hospital,” he said.

New nurses would be trained to assist the "moderate and mild" patients to be accommodated there, and necessary equipment such as ventilators would be acquired.

The site development follows the City’s protracted legal process to reacquire the Tshwane Events Centre.

Nawa said the transfer of the property couldn’t have come at a better time, when they were battling to find a facility to treat Covid-19 patients.

The property used to belong to the City of Tshwane’s predecessor, the Pretoria Central Metropolitan Substructure. The then council resolved to transfer the property to Tshwabac, at the time known as the Northern Transvaal Chamber of Industries.

