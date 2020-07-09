Covid-19: Four employees test positive at Department of Health in Pretoria CBD

Pretoria - Four employees at the Department of Health headquarters in the CBD have tested positive for Covid-19. Spokesperson for the department Popo Maja said of the four, one worked in the ministerial office. Maja said all employees who had been in close contact with those affected were being traced and would be managed according to the expected procedures for contact tracing, testing and quarantine. He said in spite of this, the department would continue to operate. “The health and well-being of our employees, who are essential to the fight against the coronavirus, is of paramount importance. “Until now, it must be said, the department employees have been exemplary in their conduct since the onset of the pandemic.

“We also confirm that Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize and Deputy Minister Dr Joe Phahla have not physically been in contact with any of the affected employees.”

Maja said all workplace regulations had been closely observed, and service delivery had been maintained, even while many employees have been working from home.

“Despite our best efforts, coronavirus will touch all our lives. We can fight the coronavirus, even as we open the economy and interact more with each other if we observe the rules of engagement by always keeping our masks on and observing social distancing guidelines.”

Last month, Gauteng Department of Health spokesperson Kwara Kekana and her colleague from MEC Dr Bandile Masuku’s office had to go into isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.

Kekana and Julius Maputla, manager for stakeholder relations, form part of members who frequented the Provincial Disaster Management Centre.

The command centre is where senior officials from all the departments in the province meet daily to receive reports and statistics on Covid-19 as well as discuss measures to put in place to curb the virus spread.

Said Maja: “Testing is conducted on all employees on a daily basis, hence the infections were picked up. All offices have been disinfected but we are certain the infections came from outside.”

Pretoria News