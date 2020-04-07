Covid-19: From bad to worse for homeless at Caledonian Stadium

Pretoria - Things have gone from bad to worse at the Caledonian Stadium, one of the temporary homeless shelters during the lockdown. At the weekend, heavy rain wiped out what was left of the personal belongings of the homeless people housed at the stadium. Water also bogged down the tents and swamped dozens of portable outdoor bathrooms. The 500 homeless people living there had to find alternative shelter in the dilapidated grandstand at the stadium. The mobile toilets also tipped over, causing urine and faeces to float out into where some of the homeless were sleeping. “It just seems to be getting worse here. If it’s not overcrowding, it’s fighting for food. If it’s not drug users fighting for methadone it’s the heavy rains flooding our tents,” said one of the homeless people. Until yesterday police continued to bring in homeless people from around the city. Some walked in or “handed themselves over” after learning that police were planning on dragging them off the streets to control the spread of the Covid-19.

Acting Social Development MEC Panyaza Lesufi initially said he believed 15000 homeless people in the province would need shelter. A week into the lockdown, his department revised its estimate to 54000 people.

He said even before the lockdown, there were too few shelters in Joburg, Cape Town and Durban. Municipalities and civil society groups are now pushing to establish temporary sites.

Lesufi said the stadium should be empty by tomorrow, with all the homeless people moved to their new shelters. However, he did say the stadium was still going to operate as a screening and principal office, where they received the homeless before allocating them to shelters.

Some 200 homeless people who were still there yesterday, all of them drug users, said they couldn’t wait to be relocated. Others said they wished to be moved to rehabilitation centres.

Makeshift shelters have sprung up across Tshwane. At some officials said they were struggling to maintain physical distancing, in churches and rugby stadiums and even some school halls.

Applying physical distancing has become more difficult, according to Hennops Revival’s Tarryn Johnston.



