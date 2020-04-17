Covid-19: Ga-Rankuwa spaza shop owner gives back to community

Pretoria - As the extended national lockdown continues to hit the poorest of the poor in some communities in Tshwane north, local spaza shop owners in Ga-Rankuwa have committed to do their bit to help out. One such shop owner, Simon Simon, who runs his spaza shop in Ga-Rankuwa zone 2, said as the lockdown drew on he began noticing how some in the community were struggling just to get the basics. He said with the majority of people in his community being elderly and bedridden, he grew increasingly worried about how they were getting by. “I asked those who could come to help me find and write a list of our community members who were really struggling to get by so we could see what we could organise for them.” Some of the goods being given to the community. Picture: Goitsemang Tlhabye

“I thought more than anything this would be a great opportunity for me to give back to my community because they’ve not just supported my business but made me feel welcome.” Simon said even though he hails from Bangladesh, he has been warmly welcomed by the community since he arrived seven years ago and they have equally been by his side supporting his business.

He said even though he’d witnessed reports of Gauteng areas and in particular Johannesburg townships where communities turned on foreign-owned shops in tough times, he has never feared his community.

“They don’t just buy and leave without speaking to me. We’ve built a solid foundation and they care enough to ask when I am not as happy or when something has upset me.”

Simon said he was even more excited other shop owners in other zones were looking to also help, following his example.

For now thanks to the assistance from Blue Ribbon, Simon said he hopes to be able to continue giving out parcels and bread where he could.

He said the company pledged 100 loaves of bread, 200 squares and packets of porridge, which they would try to collect and donate every Tuesday.

