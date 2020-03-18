Covid-19: Grace Bible Church cancels Good Friday celebration

Pretoria - Grace Bible Church has cancelled its annual Good Friday Celebration at Orlando Stadium in support of government’s efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19. The church, which has more than 60 branches in the country and attracts about 30000 people each Sunday, said it was considering a different format to celebrate Good Friday this year. Following a meeting of the leadership on Monday night, it was resolved that attendance of church services be limited to 100 people, while the elderly and vulnerable groups - children, people living with disabilities and the sick - stream the services from home. All other members of the church were also encouraged to stream the services from home, the church said yesterday. It cancelled all camps and fellowships planned for the next 60 days, while its training would proceed, but via live streaming.

Attendance of sacramental services such as funerals and weddings at Grace Bible Church venues will be limited to 100.

The resolutions were made by the leadership chaired by presiding bishop and founder of the church Mosa Sono.

Sono said: “The situation is unprecedented and places a huge responsibility and burden on every citizen and organisation to heed the call by President Cyril Ramaphosa to comply.”

He asked all to support efforts by the government and be responsible citizens by protecting themselves through practising basic hygiene. “Further details will be communicated following the meeting of the clergy and the presidency, scheduled for the Union Buildings tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Zion Christian Church has convened a meeting with health professionals this Saturday, expected to discuss its Easter pilgrimage in the wake of the epidemic.

Pretoria-based Enlightened Christian Gathering, under Shepherd Bushiri, has postponed all church services until further notice, effective immediately.

Rhema Bible Church North also suspended its Sunday gatherings, with leader Pastor Ray McCauley saying: “We’ll be live-streaming our Sunday services to maintain our spiritual health.”

