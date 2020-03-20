Covid-19: Heavy hearts as Tshwane students leave Gauteng amid concerns

Pretoria - Tshwane University of Technology’s Pretoria West, Soshanguve North and South campuses were deserted yesterday afternoon. Only a handful of students could be seen making their way out of the residences, following the decision by the institution earlier in the week to cease campus activities amid concerns of the spread of Covid-19. Higher Education Minister Dr Blade Nzimande reaffirmed the decision following a meeting with stakeholders. Maxwell Mohlaka, a first-year IT student who was on his way home to Limpopo, said even though he was worried about falling behind in his studies, he was happy he would be far away from Gauteng. “I’m not okay with this whole thing as it’s holding us back before we’ve even started our studies properly. But considering we’re hearing of more cases in Gauteng, maybe heading back to the villages is the safest option.

“Everything is busy here no matter how much we try to minimise the contact with other people.

“At home it’s deep in rural areas and barely that many people around, so it should be easy to keep safe.”

Another IT student Ngware Lehodi said his only worry was catching up with his work.

“With me doing my second year, I’m a bit concerned about how we’ll manage when we reopen, but I understand the concern and the need for everyone to co-operate.”

Nothando Tibane, a legal student, said she was saddened at having to leave campus.

She said with everything happening so fast, she was worried she would catch the virus while making her way home to KwaZulu- Natal.

“I saw the news, but I didn’t think it would get so bad or that the university would close early because of it.

“Not everyone is taking this seriously; you just hope you don’t come across a careless person along the way who might have it.”

Pretoria News