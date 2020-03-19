Covid-19: Help at hand for SA students abroad itching to return home

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Pretoria - The department of Higher Education, Science and Technology says it will be on standby to assist students studying abroad if they want to return home in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak. However, this will only be possible (with) assistance of the Cabinet and the Department of International Relations and Co-operation. Minister Dr Blade Nzimande urged South African students to keep in touch as assistance was there for them too. However, he indicated that further evacuations were not on the cards and that such decisions would only be made by the Cabinet first. His department had not forgotten the close to 12000 South African students studying abroad, he added.

Nzimande said although international students had not been discussed during the consultations with stakeholders in the post-schooling sector, his department had implemented measures to provide information and assistance to them.

He said of their estimate of 12000 students abroad, they knew that some may have already returned home.

“We know that quite a number of them returned from those who were in Wuhan, China. We estimate there are approximately 1500 students in China.

“As of now we have no international students who have been diagnosed with the virus that we are aware of.”

All South African missions were also requested to provide information about South African students who found themselves in distress while abroad during this period.”

In the meantime, Nzimande said his department was working with International Relations to put together a more detailed database of all students studying abroad.

This would take into account those who were on their register and those who had registered with embassies in foreign countries.

“But nonetheless, we call on all the students studying outside the country to keep in touch with their nearest South African missions.

“All that we are doing at the moment is to try to be of assistance to our students who are studying outside so that they are at least able to get immediate assistance where possible by working closely with our embassies,” Nzimande said.

Pretoria News