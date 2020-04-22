Covid-19: Higher learning institutions mull over extending academic year

Pretoria - Institutions of higher learning may have to extend the academic year into the first quarter of 2021 due to the disruptions caused by Covid-19. This emerged from a meeting of the portfolio committee on higher education, science and technology held virtually yesterday to assess the impact of the lockdown on the higher education sector. Deputy director-general Diane Parker said all institutions committed to complete the academic year 2020, and a reorganisation of the academic year was essential, possibly into 2021. She said they would work under a framework that allowed online, remote and flexible learning methodologies to be used as best as possible taking into account the institutional differences “No student should be left behind, and delays may have an impact on completion of the 2021 academic year. Different scenarios are under construction. It will depend on decisions made at national level as advised by the Department of Health,” Parker said.

There would be no full return to face-to-face campus activity until the peak of the virus was over, which was possibly in September, she said, adding that some universities were considering delivery of hard copy and electronic flexible learning materials.

Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Dr Blade Nzimande urged universities to be cognisant of learners who did not have access to resources to carry on with their studies online.

He told the committee he was assessing the online capacity, and would be meeting the leadership of all universities and TVET colleges.

“We know some courses require practicals and we need to maintain (physical) distancing in those instances. We anticipate the institutions will reopen on May 4 and start the academic programme. By June we are hoping that we get the first lot of students back to university.”

He said it all depended on the number of cases that increased daily. He added that they had to plan under the context of uncertainty and they would look at turning the institutions into mini hub centres.

Nzimande urged the Sector Education and Training Authority to continue paying learners under their programmes despite the challenges in that sector. He said there were cases that might vary due to the fact that there were several companies that were closed while some were open.

