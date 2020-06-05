Covid-19 hospital to be built in Midrand

Pretoria - A group of 80 professionals has been toiling behind the scenes since March to put together blueprints for a dedicated, state-of-the-art, fully equipped and staffed emergency and critical care Covid-19 testing and treatment hospital in Midrand. To be named Cecilia Makiwane Gallagher Critical Care Hospital, the facility will be built on the existing Gallagher Convention Centre infrastructure, subject to approval by both national and provincial governments. The hospital will be built in four weeks, using a similar model to the Nightingale Hospital in the UK. It will be named after Makiwane (1880-1919), the first black registered professional nurse in South Africa and an early activist in the struggle for women’s rights. Medical doctor and director of the Universal Healthcare Foundation, Dr Johan Pretorius, the mastermind behind the project, said: “The hospital will be a free-to-access emergency hospital and will therefore be for all patients in need. It will accommodate anyone who is seriously ill as a result of Covid-19.”

He said they worked with a team of professionals comprising actuaries, engineers, doctors, architects and project specialists who stepped forward as volunteers.

Pretorius said the actuaries provided detailed analyses on the pandemic, including the experiences of other countries and the infrastructure in the country. The hospital would initially have 524 beds, but was designed to be up-scaled to 1178 beds.

“Our actuaries concur with the most recent projections of loss of life and shortage of ICU beds that lie ahead in the months to come. All indications suggest that there are dire days ahead in the fight against Covid-19, unless South Africans band together to take swift and drastic action in preparing for the peak of the pandemic,” he said.

Pretorius said it was critical the facility was operational by the time South Africa reached the peak of the pandemic, which, based on current estimates, would be in July and August.

“After having discussed our proposal with the acting director-general at the end of March, he appointed me to the Infrastructure Office of the national Department of Health so that we could immediately commence our work,” he said.

Pretorius believed the facility could save thousands of lives during the pandemic and anticipated that it would operate for seven months during the most intense phase.

He said the Universal Healthcare Foundation had looked at other ways to contain costs, including an emergency tent hospital and re-purposing abandoned buildings.

“While negotiations are ongoing, it is proposed that the hospital could be funded as part of a private-public partnership between the government and the Universal Healthcare Foundation and its fund-raising efforts in the private sector,” he said.

