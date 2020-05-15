Covid-19 infections on rise in prisons

Pretoria - Covid-19 infections are on the rise among the country’s prison population, including officials. In this regard, the Department of Justice and Correctional Services has appointed a medical advisory panel and an additional 393 nursing personnel for intervention. The total number of positive cases stood at 355 by midweek. Singabakho Nxumalo, spokesperson for the department, said 19 new cases were recorded after 10 inmates tested positive and nine officials. The Western Cape recorded 11 new cases, the Eastern Cape, five, Gauteng, two, and KwaZulu Natal had its first case.

The total number of positive cases in Eastern Cape stands at 233, of which 181 are inmates and 52 are officials. They have recorded 59 recoveries and had two deaths.

There are 15 positive cases in Gauteng, nine of which are inmates and six officials.

The number of cases has risen with more than 140 since Sunday, when the total infections stood at 213.

Between Sunday and Monday, 98 more positive cases, all sentenced inmates, tested positive for Covid-19 in East London.

The department said the measure to appoint more experts to assist in stopping the spread of the virus among prisoners was aimed at strengthening the capacity of the department in dealing with Covid-19, especially in the Eastern and Western Cape.

Government last week announced that nearly 19000 non-violent prisoners could be released on parole or placed under correctional supervision soon, to alleviate the overcrowding in prisons and to prevent prisoners infecting each other.

These will mainly be prisoners whose sentences behind bars have nearly run out, the elderly and the vulnerable.

This process will, however, still take some time as the parole boards will have to determine the suitability of the prisoners to be placed on parole.

Government is also looking at whether some of the awaiting trial prisoners who cannot afford to pay their bail can be freed on warning to again appear in court at a later stage.

Pretoria lawyer Konrad Röntgen said the process to release about 19000 prisoners was a logistical nightmare.

“To release so many prisoners and to monitor them on parole (the department indicated all prisoners so released will be released with a condition that they to serve the remainder of their sentence under parole), will be a near impossibility.

“This is as the department does not have the necessary staff capacity to monitor all these prisoners.

“What the department should rather do, after they have decided on who is to be released, is to release the more serious among the earmarked offenders under parole, but to fully pardon the ‘petty criminals’,” Röntgen said .

He added that hopefully, the prisoners due to be released would be fully tested for the Covid-19 virus before their release.

“Otherwise, the department will just take the virus from one place and dump it in another place.

“If a prisoner then tests positive, he or she must first be placed under quarantine before being released,” Röntgen said.

