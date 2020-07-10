Covid-19 is bad but we can beat it, says Ga-Rankuwa FM breakfast show host

Pretoria - Covid-19 was real and extremely dangerous but definitely beatable, said a survivor of the virus, Khutsi Malala. The Ga-Rankuwa FM breakfast show host and community activist has recovered from the contagious infection after being in self-isolation for the prescribed 14 days. “The problem is some people are already carriers and they don’t know it. We should take precautions at all times, otherwise we are heading for a bumpy road,” Malala said yesterday. Malala went off-air for two weeks and returned to the airwaves three days ago after the results of his second Covid-19 test came back negative. He had gone for his first test at his local clinic in Soshanguve two weeks ago after experiencing what he initially thought was “a painful and abnormal flu”. “I generally know the type of flu I get from time to time, hence I was able to detect that the one I had was way too weird. Apart from the weird flu symptoms, I lost my sense of taste and I also couldn’t smell anything. That was the moment I decided that what I had was not normal and I needed to take the Covid-19 test to know where I stood.

“When the result came back positive, I was so shocked I could not believe it at first. At the time, I was planning an event to commemorate International Drug Awareness Day, but I had to cancel it.”

On his time in self-isolation, Malala said it was a scary and frustrating time. However, what helped was that he had great support and access to medication.

“Luckily, I had my weights and stationary bicycle, so I would try to work out for about 20 minutes twice a day.

“I drank lots of water as I found myself dehydrated for most of the time. I think what really helped me was the food I ate and boosting my energy levels with gym and enough rest. “I also ensured that I watched a lot of comedy and action movies just to trick my mind and to stay positive,” he said.

Malala believes he contracted the coronavirus by going out to the shops unnecessarily in the period leading up to his first Covid-19 test.

And it was possible that he infected some people. “I didn’t know I had the virus until the results came back positive. I carried on with life as normal.”

To the general public, Malala warned it was time to take precautions because “the virus has reached our doorstep”.

He said after self-isolating, he got worried when seeing people on the streets, some not wearing masks, or those who never used hand sanitiser or washed their hands.

“We have to pull together and work to fight this disease,” said Malala, who is known for raising awareness about drug abuse in the city. He regularly assists drug users to go to rehab at no cost.

He said already-frail drug users were the most vulnerable during this time as any infection could have devastating consequences on their health.

Malala said addicts always shared needles and drank sanitisers to get high - a trend which has been rising rapidly since the national lockdown began in March. His Clean Up Squad has partnered with Heaven Defence Force, Open Disclosure and alcohol-free sanitiser manufacturer Stone Cold to help distribute sanitisers and spread awareness about the virus to drug users.

Tomorrow, the organisations will be tending to drug users in various areas. The event will also mark the launch of Malala’s annual walk from Joburg to Soshanguve to raise awareness about drug abuse - and Covid-19 as well.

