Covid-19 is in our hands - Cyril Ramaphosa

Pretoria - South Africa will be ready to ease into level 3 of the lockdown by the end of the month. President Cyril Ramaphosa said last night the government was working towards putting the country on level 3 lockdown by the end of May. Alert levels 3 to 1 would allow a progressively greater relaxation of restrictions, he said. Some areas of the country may be designated at a particular alert level according to the rate of infection in an area and the state of readiness and the capacity of its health facilities to cope with treating infected people. “For now, infections are mostly concentrated in a few metropolitan municipalities and districts in the country. It is important we maintain stringent restrictions in these areas and restrict travel from these areas to parts of the country with lower infection rates.” Ramaphosa said the government would begin a process of consultation with relevant stakeholders on a proposal that by the end of May, most of the country be placed on alert level 3.

However, he said those parts of the country with the highest rates of infection will remain on level 4. “We will make further announcements after the completion of the consultations. In the coming days, we will also be announcing certain changes to level 4 regulations to expand permitted business activities in the retail space and eCommerce and reduce restrictions on exercise.”

Ramaphosa again thanked South Africans for their sacrifices. “I would like to say that despite its duration and its severity, the lockdown was absolutely necessary. Without it the number of coronavirus infections would have soared uncontrollably, our health facilities would have been overwhelmed and many thousands more South Africans would have died.”

He said that from the very beginning, SA's response had been guided by advice from world-leading experts.

“We have also benefited from the guidance from the World Health Organization. The best current estimate is that, without the lockdown and the other measures we have taken, at least 80000 South Africans could have been infected by now. And the death toll could have been at least eight times higher than it is.

“As it stands, there are 219 people in South Africa who have succumbed to this disease. The percentage of cases identified out of all the tests conducted - what is known as the positivity rate - has remained low and stable. The level of confirmed infections in South Africa is around 181 people per million of the population.

“By delaying the spread of the disease, we have been able to strengthen the capacity of our health system and to put in place wide-ranging public health programmes to better manage the inevitable increase in infections.We now have nearly 25000 additional beds available for quarantine.”

Ramaphosa said success in overcoming the virus pandemic would ultimately be determined by the changes in each person’s behaviour.

“As restrictions are eased, we will need to observe social distancing even more carefully, wear face masks whenever we leave home, wash hands regularly with soap and water or sanitiser, and avoid contact with other people.

“We will need to adapt to new ways of worshipping, socialising, exercising and meeting that minimise opportunities for the virus to spread. It is our actions now that will determine whether the advantage we gained through the lockdown can be sustained. Our actions now - individually and together - will determine whether the great sacrifices that people have made over these last two months will ultimately save the lives of thousands of South Africans and spare our country from the huge devastation this pandemic can cause.

“The transition to the next phase of the coronavirus response will in many ways be more difficult than the present one. The risk of infection outbreaks will increase as more people return to work.This calls for vigilance, responsibility and discipline from all.”

In a clear response to those who have criticised the implementation of lockdown regulations, particularly the cigarette ban, he said: “We must acknowledge that as we have confronted this unprecedented challenge, there may have been times when we have fallen short of your expectations.

“Some of the actions we have taken have been unclear, some have been contradictory and some have been poorly explained. Implementation has sometimes been slow and enforcement has sometimes been inconsistent and too harsh. I want to reaffirm my commitment and that of the government to take whatever action is necessary to safeguard the life, the dignity and the interests of the South African people.”

