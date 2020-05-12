Covid-19: Legal eagles hold court from their homes

Pretoria - The Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown brought about the physical isolation of advocates with little or any notice. Thousands of costly square metres of chamber space countrywide have suddenly become unoccupied. At the same time potentially obsolete, they have to continue preparing for trials and other matters amid an unknown and uncharted professional environment as court litigators, Pretoria advocate Ronelle Ferguson said. This prompted her to come up with the concept of the Virtual Chambers Group, a virtual chamber which will resemble the real thing and give the feel of being in chambers. Ferguson said it was during the past weeks of isolation that the Virtual Chambers Group was born. It will consist of a voluntary association of independent advocates who have done their pupillage and completed the bar exam. “Joining the chambers is a virtual click or two away,” she said.

Ferguson explained that the website to be launched in coming months would have both a foyer and a public platform, as well as a member’s area with virtual common rooms.

“This is so that you can see if a member is active in any jurisdiction in one of the selected tea rooms and then you will be able to join that colleague as you would do on any other morning,” she explained.

The member's area would have a Q&A portal where members, just as with physical chambers, have open access to ask for guidance and debate issues, similar to walking down the corridor to ask a colleague for assistance.

Ferguson said virtual was the way to go, as during these times many advocates could no longer afford paying for chambers.

“It was a concern during the late nights of continued preparation that I realised that junior members and other colleagues are dependent on their court appearances and that this had to be addressed.”

Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo implemented the CaseLines system about a year ago which allowed for all court files to be uploaded on to virtual filing platforms.

“Suddenly with the unforeseen sudden lockdown, CaseLines was our only access to the court files. We were forced to get on top of it if we wanted to continue practising.

“Throughout the lockdown I have been able to access all my court files, reference expert reports and pleadings and continue preparation of my trials, glitches and all.”

Ferguson said with Virtual Chambers, the enormous costs of commercial office space and overhead expenses disappeared.

“Virtual Chambers provides the group the ‘new normal’ without the financial burdens of the past physical chambers of the old days.

"In conducting virtual trials, the legal fraternity remains fully robed and court etiquette is adhered to.”

Parties join the virtual courtroom and when everybody is on screen the judge joins. “There is no ‘rise in court’ best we not see what everybody is not wearing,” she joked.

Counsel has to hold up their hand when they want to speak, and the judge then grants them an opportunity.

When court adjourns, the judge leaves the screen first by turning the video and sound off, and then the parties follow suit.

Ferguson conducted her first virtual trial last week from her dining room table at home.

Her instructing attorney Jurie Terblanche said it went “fantastically well”. A few technical glitches had to be sorted out at first on the side of the court, but from then on it ran smoothly.

“This is definitely the way to go,” he said.

Pretoria News