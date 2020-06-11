Covid-19 lockdown costs Tshwane R1.2bn in revenue

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane’s coffers have been among the hardest hit since the Covid-19 outbreak and lockdown. Tshwane lost approximately R1.2billion in uncollected revenue, local government MEC Lebogang Maile said during a virtual media briefing yesterday. Tshwane’s public purse was the second hardest hit compared with other metros in the province. The City of Joburg was the worst hit after it bled at least R1.5bn in uncollected revenue. Ekurhuleni was also saddled with the same fiscal problems, after it lost about R800m in uncollected revenue. Despite the huge losses encountered by the metros, Maile said they were still able to pay their current creditors, which included Eskom and Rand Water.

He said that under the Covid-19 distress, municipalities continued to deliver emergency services, such as additional water, to communities, as well as additional toilets.

Other services were refuse collection, sanitisation and decontamination, sites for quarantine, shelter for the needy and food for indigent homes.

Maile announced that the national government had made R20bn available to help municipalities fulfil their service delivery mandate during the Covid-19 period.

He said the National Treasury was working with the national and provincial local government departments as well as the provincial Treasury “to determine how best to allocate and transfer these funds, so that they reach the intended beneficiaries”.

“The R20bn includes direct transfers to municipalities in order to support their increased operational costs, in a period when revenue has declined,” he said.

However, he said that some municipalities had been forced to default on payments to bulk suppliers because of the loss in revenue collected.

To address fiscal challenges facing those municipalities, Maile convened a meeting with the mayors of all municipalities on Tuesday.

It was agreed that the department would convene a meeting with Eskom and Rand Water to find amicable ways of resolving payment challenges, according to Maile.

Additionally, it was agreed that affected parties would commit to a binding plan aimed at reaching a workable solution.

That would include, Maile said, seeking a reprieve from the national departments of Energy and Water and Sanitation.

Municipalities would be expected to ring-fence some of the relief funds from the R20bn to pay Eskom and Rand Water.

Maile said: “Eskom and Rand Water must be engaged to see if payment terms cannot be changed from 30 days to 45 days, as well as on whether they can relax terms when it comes to charging interest on municipal debt.”

