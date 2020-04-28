Covid-19: Lockdown helps wildlife reclaim nature

Pretoria - Wild animals in Kruger National Park are taking advantage of the lockdown to reclaim their territory. The facility, which closed its doors to the public last month, has become a ghost town and a paradise for nature. Sightings of the endangered African wild dog, tortoises and hyenas, among others, are some things many tourists would love to see. SA National Parks (SANParks) posted on social media a pride of lions that has been enjoying the Skukuza staff village and taking in some Vitamin D. In a tweet, SANParks joked that the lions were “enforcing” the national lockdown among its staff. Skukuza, situated on the southern banks of the Sabie River, is the park's largest rest camp and its administrative headquarters.

SANParks rangers are living in the park's staff villages and heading out daily to make sure that park maintenance is being kept up and continuing the fight against poaching.

The only people allowed in the park are those working for food delivery, fuel provision, wildlife crime operations, security and emergency services.

The Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Department announced that there had been a decrease in rhino poaching, another positive win for nature as humans stay indoors.

SANParks spokesperson Rey Thakuli said they had seen a number of postponements by international visitors due to coronavirus.

Visitors, mainly from Europe, North America and Asia, have been postponing their trips, as opposed to cancelling, as countries around the world enforced precautionary measures to limit the movement of people.

“These are not outright cancellations, which means people will travel again once the situation returns to normal.”

The Kruger National Park, which saw more than 1.5 million visitors in 2018, is a magnet for international tourists, mainly from Europe and North America.

Another positive during the lockdown period was that rhino poaching had shown a significant decrease in most parts of South Africa.

“This could be attributed to the dedication of the essential staff who are on high alert in the Kruger National Park, all other national parks, as well as provincial and municipal game reserves,” Minister Barbara Creecy said.

A low demand for the products and strengthened law enforcement at the country's ports of entry could also have contributed to the notable decline in the number of rhinos and elephants poached in conservation areas. There are indications that there has also been a decline in marine poaching.

Not far from Kruger National Park, destitute families were given one less thing to worry about when food parcels and water tankers were sent to them by Creecy.

The 1500 parcels included a bar of soap, cleaning detergents, masks and groceries. Child-headed families and those headed by pensioners were prioritised.

Creecy, supported by SANParks boss Fundisile Mketeni and officials, handed out the much-needed support to members of the Mdluli and MahauleTraditional Authorities, and Mnisi Traditional Authority and Amashangana Tribal Authority in Mpumalanga, and the Gidjani and Bevhula Traditional Authorities in Limpopo.

“Because of the national lockdown, tourism, which is the main source of income for these communities, has dried up,” Creecy said.

“This has affected the well-being of the families reliant on tourism for an income. That is why we decided to try to make their lives a little easier in these trying times.”

