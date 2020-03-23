Covid-19: Lots that SA can learn from South Korea

Pretoria - IM. Do you have South Korean citizens in South Africa needing to get home, or South African citizens in South Korea, and what arrangements are there to assist them? JP. We do not have direct flights between Korea and South Africa, and there have been reductions or suspensions of flights that people normally take to visit the two countries. This was even before the travel ban was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa. South Korean citizens in South Africa can depart to South Korea, and South Africa citizens in South Korea can come back home, although there is some inconvenience due to the tight screening regime on arrival in both countries. When there are inquiries, we deal with them on a case-by-case basis. IM. What are the latest infection and mortality figures from this virus in South Korea, and what in your mind was the “secret” to slowing the epidemic without going into lockdown? JP. As of yesterday, South Korea’s confirmed cases of Covid-19 are 8897, and the mortalities are 104: it is eighth in the world. Korea experienced a dramatic surge in positive cases towards the end of February, but now has manage to bring down the daily numbers of confirmed cases to two digits.

The secret is very speedy testing and an effective system to track people who would have come into contact with those who are infected, and immediately putting them under control (hospitalisation, quarantine, special monitoring, etc.) The innovative drive-thru testing facilities also greatly contributed to speedy and effective testing.

IM. You mentioned the importance of testing. What lessons are there in South Korea’s response for South Africa when it comes to testing?

JP. South Korea is hailed internationally as an exemplary case of testing. It has tested almost 300000 cases thus far with the capacity to test up to 15000 a day. In Korea, the testing results are out in just six hours. The drive-thru testing process only takes 10 minutes to complete. Furthermore, they are provided either for free or at a low cost.

What is most important is to bring as much clarity and certainty as possible. People become nervous and afraid if they don’t know what’s going on. Hence, having an effective testing ability is key in managing the situation and allaying unnecessary fears.

Transparency and the credibility of the government and public service is also crucial.

IM. What are your impressions of the steps announced by Ramaphosa and detailed by the Cabinet to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in South Africa?

JP. President Ramaphosa made the public announcement for special measures at an appropriate time, and the systems and measures put in operation by the government through inter-governmental co-ordination need to be appreciated.

Of course, what needs to be considered is the actual capacity in terms of hospitals, doctors and medical personnel, and medical goods and equipment. Careful assessment of the local situation and demands would be necessary.

IM. What are the implications of the restrictions now in place in both countries for tourism and trade?

JP. Everything must be focused on slowing down spread of the virus and stopping it. The more aggressive actions we take now, the quicker we will be able to resume our normal business. So, the priority should be placed on fighting Covid-19. But we need not panic and overreact in an irrational way.

Tourism and the economy will suffer, but while tourist visits must be drastically curtailed, I hope the trade flow of goods continues unhindered because businesses and people in general need to have their supplies secured.

IM. Do you have suggestions from the Korean experience in terms of personal behaviour?

JP. That is all about common sense and simple science. Not being complacent and always thinking not only about yourself, but others - your family members, co-workers, all the people that you come across - is crucial.

Social distancing, maintaining strict hygiene, minimising contact with people are the basics.

IM. Do you have any other comments you would like to add?

JP. Everyone is in this together and nobody can escape it. What I realised anew is that despite all the hoopla about the Fourth Industrial Revolution and how advanced we are in terms of science and technology, we must be humble and self-reflecting.

The mistakes of humans can disrupt nature and can make it unleash dangers to humanity, hence we should realise our limitations and weaknesses, and contemplate human nature and what we need to do going forward.

Lastly, for the sake of keeping business and the economy going for South Africa and South Korea, special measures must be offered to assist Korean businessmen already working in South Africa for the extension of their South African visas.

Pretoria News