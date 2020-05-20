Covid-19: No mercy for businesses not complying with safety - David Makhura

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Gauteng Premier David Makhura issued a stern warning against businesses that don't comply with the safety and health measures put in place by the government to ward off the impact of Covid-19, saying there won't be mercy spared for them. This was during a visit to Rosslyn, where he went to assess compliance with the lockdown Level 4 regulations at the Nissan and BMW manufacturing plants. He was accompanied by two MECs Dr Bandile Masuku for the Health Department and Morakane Mosupyoe for Economic Development. Makhura said the province was getting itself ready to move into Level 3 as soon as the national command council had pronounced itself on the matter. "Where the employer does not comply it must be clear that there shall be no mercy and a business that is taking chances, putting the lives of employees at risk. And we already have one business that has done so in Centurion. We shut down that factory. Every day we hear that they want to open without complying. We will go to court," Makhura said.

He said businesses that didn't comply must know that the government won't hesitate to go to court to obtain an interdict making sure that no establishment can operate without following safety measures aimed at "flattening the curve".

"We are doing this because all the businesses in Gauteng that are on Level 4 comply; if they all have these measures in place. It is part of the preparation that we must make in order to go to the next Level," he said.

He said the province was guarding against going into Level 3 recklessly.

"We can't just go to Level 3 without making sure that every workplace and every public space has got all the measures in place. We can't just take the risk of opening up and get hit suddenly by the big wave of the pandemic," he said.

BMW had almost 1 400 workers who returned to work during Level 4. They had the personal protective equipment that they needed to do their work.

The company also has a clinic on site with 10 clinicians.

"If any employee is not well or if the screening identifies an employee they are able to attend to that employee," Makhura said.

He reiterated that there must be screening and testing at workplaces every time workers arrive at work.

"As a province we are preparing day in, day out that when we get to the next level which is level 3 we are not doing so in a way that is taking chances to put the lives of millions of people who work in the Gauteng economy at risk," he said.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.



** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News