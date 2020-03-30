Covid-19: Pregnant women don't seem to be worse affected

Pretoria - The UN Children’s Fund said pregnant women generally did not appear to be more severely unwell than the general population if they contracted Covid-19. “As this is a new virus, it is not yet clear how it may affect pregnant women. It's expected the large majority of pregnant women will experience only mild or moderate cold/flu-like symptoms,” spokesperson Greer van Zyl said. “The limited evidence suggests that pregnant women do not show a greater risk of acquiring Covid-19 or having severe symptoms compared with other adults,” she said. In general, pregnant women were more susceptible to viral respiratory infections such as the flu, she said. More severe symptoms appeared to be more common in older people, those with weakened immune systems or long-term conditions.

Van Zyl said those with underlying conditions such as diabetes or hypertension might be more unwell if they contracted the coronavirus.

She advised that the best way to keep one’s immune system healthy was to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

This included eating healthy food, getting at least eight hours of sleep a day, continuing with antenatal care and reducing stress as much as possible.

She said they still did not know if a pregnant woman with Covid-19 could pass on the virus to her foetus or baby during pregnancy or delivery.

“To date, the virus has not been found in samples of amniotic fluid or breast milk.

"Expert opinion is that the foetus is unlikely to be exposed during pregnancy.

“It's therefore considered unlikely that if you have the virus, it would cause abnormalities in your baby and none have been observed,” she said.

The most important thing was to wash hands with soap regularly and effectively as soon as one came in from public places.

“If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser.”

Van Zyl added that during pregnancy, appropriate diagnosis of and treatment for flu remained of utmost importance.

Pretoria News