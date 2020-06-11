Covid-19: Pretoria Magistrate's Court closed for decontamination

Pretoria - The Pretoria Magistrate's Court has been closed for decontamination after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19. Passersby and members of the legal fraternity could only take a cellphone picture of the notice at the door and look around aimlessly for someone to explain what was going on before eventually giving up. The sign at the entrance of the court which left them puzzled simply read: “This building is closed for decontamination today June 11. Services will resume Friday, June 12.” Since the lockdown period was announced court operations around the country have been limited to urgent cases and fewer people have been allowed inside the building during the lockdown. In fact, only already enrolled matters were to be heard, and legal practitioners were asked not to issue new papers in court cases, except online using the new electronic case management system, Caselines, and in cases of urgency.

Other matters would be postponed, and no members of the public would be allowed to sit in on cases being heard.

Those making their way to courts recently would be familiar with signs adorned all over the normally busy courthouse indicating that as per the recent regulations members were to wear masks, sanitise their hands and have their temperature checked before gaining access.

However, notwithstanding those interventions Department of Justice and Constitutional Development spokesperson, Chrispin Phiri, confirmed that they were informed that the test results of a clerk who works in the bail application courtroom had returned positive for Covid-19.

Phiri said aside from the scheduled decontamination today, other colleagues who had been in close contact with the clerk had been asked to self-isolate.

