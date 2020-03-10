Covid-19: Pretoria shoppers snap up hand wash and, face masks

Pretoria - Shops in the Pretoria have been experiencing long queues of customers buying mainly hand sanitisers, face masks, wipes and hand wash. In addition, pharmacies said these supplies were already out of stock. A customer at Clicks on Madiba Street said she had spent R2 000 on medical supplies in case she had to spend two weeks at home in self-isolation. “I normally spend around R600 to R700 on hygiene products, but after learning that the coronavirus is in the country, I went over my budget,” she said. Another consumer said it was other panic buyers who persuaded her to take action. “I haven’t really been thinking about hand sanitisers, but the spread of the disease made me think ‘let’s just be cautious’ in case everything gets sold out.”

While the sight of empty shelves might stir some panic, South Africans have been urged to remain calm, practice good hygiene and seek medical advice if they had come into contact with someone who had travelled to an affected country.

An employee at Dis-Chem on Lynnwood Road said that she was swamped by customers before she could even take products out of the box on Thursday morning, after the first case in the country was confirmed.

At Clicks, The Grove, a staffer said “these hand sanitisers will be the death of me” as people kept asking him where they could find them.

Numbers were starting to look thin on toilet paper and canned food too on Saturday morning.

There have also been nefarious price hikes; an informal trader was caught out for trying to sell a pack of 20 surgical masks for R2 000 on Takealot.

The incident prompted Clicks to announce a price freeze on hygiene products with immediate effect. “We’ve seen an increase in sales of hygiene products but we are keeping our prices unchanged,” said Rachel Wrigglesworth, Clicks chief commercial officer.

“We are working hard to meet the surge in demand and are putting in place additional measures to ensure that shelves are restocked as quickly as possible.”

However, hand sanitiser was not a sure-fire method of preventing the virus. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

