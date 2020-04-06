Covid-19: Repatriation of 1000 tourists stuck in SA begins

Pretoria - Repatriation flights for more than 1000 tourists who were stranded in South Africa after the lockdown began in earnest at the weekend. The German ambassador to South Africa, Martin Schäfer, who has been at the forefront of the plans, said yesterday that he was very happy that the delicate repatriation programme was now fully under way. He said while most of the tourists flown from South Africa to Germany were German, there were also EU citizens from countries including France, Finland, Greece, Italy and Poland. “That’s European solidarity at work,” he said. Thanking the South African government, he said the co-operation with it and SAA, which has since Friday night provided the flights, was extraordinary, and showed what could be achieved by working together. On Friday, in a statement, the Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco), announced the return of 16 South Africans from the United Arab Emirates the previous day.

The repatriations were made possible by a temporary relaxation in travel restrictions specifically for this purpose.

A second group of South Africans was due back from Germany, although no details of their flight had been announced at the time of publication.

Many who had been on an aborted cruise were being kept in isolation at a hotel at the Frankfurt airport.

“With more countries requesting to repatriate their citizens from South Africa, the department will be using the opportunity to bring back more South Africans using the chartered flights,” the Dirco statement said.

To date, 2312 South Africans stranded in various countries due to the outbreak of Covid-19 had made contact with South African missions and the command centre in Pretoria to register for repatriation.

Of these, 726 are students, 600 workers in other countries, and 492 tourists. The balance have not disclosed their status.

Dirco is prioritising those who are stuck at airports and students who have had to vacate residences, as well as the elderly and those without means to support themselves abroad.

While the wait for many has been extremely stressful, the department gave its assurance that it would do whatever it could to facilitate a safe return to South Africa.

Air crews and passengers are tested for the virus before and after the flights, and must undergo compulsory quarantine on their return.

Meanwhile, the DA has set up a Facebook and WhatsApp support group to provide advisory, legal and trauma services for South Africans stranded abroad and their loved ones in South Africa.

It includes a daily Zoom update with groups in the US, Europe, the UK, Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, and Africa.

Pretoria News