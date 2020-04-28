Covid-19: Respect is key - Cyril Ramaphosa

Pretoria - Violating coronavirus response provisions and exposing others to a potentially fatal illness was the worst form of disrespect, President Cyril Ramaphosa said yesterday. In his televised Freedom Day message to the nation, Ramaphosa reminded South Africans that respecting the rights of others was the beating heart of freedom. Yesterday was a public holiday as South Africans commemorated the 26th anniversary of the first democratic elections of April 27, 1994. As expected, Ramaphosa’s speech largely focused on the coronavirus pandemic, which he said had forced the country to confront the reality of it. He said: “Though we are certainly all braving the same tide, we have not been impacted in the same way by this pandemic.

“Some people have been able to endure the coronavirus lockdown in a comfortable home with a fully stocked fridge, with private medical care and online learning for their children.”

He said that for millions of others this had been a month of misery, of breadwinners not working, of families struggling to survive and of children going to bed and waking up hungry.

“The social relief measures announced last week that were now being implemented are therefore as much about narrowing the gulf of inequality as they are about supporting vulnerable citizens through this trying time,” Ramaphosa stated.

“With every day that passes this experience is teaching us much about ourselves, about our society and about our country. We are learning about the limits of our endurance, about our relations with others and about our very nationhood.

“The true lessons of this experience will not just be about the necessity of social distancing, proper handwashing and infection control.

“They will also be about whether we have the ability to turn this crisis into an opportunity to invest in a new society, a new consciousness and a new economy.”

Ramaphosa said in this new society, the privileged could not afford to close their eyes to the plight of the poor and sleep peacefully at night. “This is the time when we should actively work to build a fair and just country.

“In the South Africa we all want, no man, woman or child will go hungry, because they will have the means to earn an income, and our social assistance programmes will be matched by efforts to enable communities to grow their own food.”

He said that in this new society the provision of services was the foremost priority of government; the public servant understands that they are just that: a servant of the people. “Public representatives put the interests of the people ahead of their own.

“Before this pandemic was visited on our country, we were deepening our efforts to address poverty, underdevelopment, unemployment and a weak economy. This pandemic could set these efforts back by many years.”

Ramaphosa said it would take a great deal of effort and resources for society and economy to recover. “And the challenges we faced before this health emergency remain,” he stated. “Even as we turn the tide on the coronavirus pandemic, we will still have to confront a contracting economy, unemployment, crime and corruption, a weakened state and other pressing concerns.

“We will have to find new, exceptional and innovative ways to overcome them. This is not something government can do alone.”

He said the collaborative spirit with which government, business, labour and civil society formations had worked to drive the national effort to combat the coronavirus was yet another affirmation of just how far the country had come. “Robust engagement, strong institutions, social compacting and consensus-building are the fruits of the national democratic project that began in 1994.

“The business community has shown itself ready and willing to support the workforce and to rally its resources to combat this disease. The labour movement has worked with its partners in government and business not only to protect its members from the worst effects of this pandemic, but to champion the interests of the poor and unemployed.”

He urged society, NGOs, non-profit organisations, community bodies, religious communities and individuals to continue to work together to defend the people against Covid-19 and its damaging economic and social effects. In doing so, they have demonstrated the solidarity and compassion that is at the centre of the concept of ubuntu, Ramaphosa said.

“This pandemic has changed the face of humankind, not just our country. It has reminded us of our own mortality, but also of how interconnected we are.

“If we did not realise it before, we all know it now - that our interdependence is key to our very survival as a people.”

