Covid-19 results in most court cases being heard remotely

Pretoria - A walk on the outskirts of the city with the dogs this weekend was just what the doctor ordered. Apart from the fresh air, it got me pondering what I had missed the most in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions. An open justice system came to mind. Don't get me wrong, I am not blaming the powers that be. The fight to try to keep the faceless enemy away from our courts is an arduous task. But it undoubtedly comes at a great cost. As I have been to the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, for some 20-plus years, almost daily, I was able to check what was going on in most courts. It is a given that many potential stories would fall through the cracks, as this court has hundreds of cases on the roll. Yet, I can proudly say that I have made my way through the bulk of these cases to check what should be reported. I was also lucky that the chief justice, the judge president and his deputy believed (and I am sure, still believe) in open justice. Thus, I was able to report on the small and perhaps insignificant cases that would not make headlines.

For me, it was important to alert readers to what could happen when you bad-mouthed someone on social media, or the mother who was sent to jail for stealing medicine for her child, but was vindicated on appeal.

I even shared the lighter moments with our readers, such as the battle between the foster mother of Eros, the Sphynx cat and his owner.

But alas, this is becoming more difficult by the day.

Covid-19 has resulted in most of the cases being heard remotely, or the few which are in open court, are not really “in open court”.

This was once again confirmed as I, per usual, went through the urgent roll for the week, to check if it perhaps contained something of interest.

The preamble to the roll, issued by the registrar on duty, started off with the words “Unless there is a material public interest involved, no case will be heard in open court”.

It is very difficult to know whether a case “is of public interest” if the roll reads, for example, "Dube vs Smith". Unless it is a high-profile matter such as Maimane versus the government and the story about the battle to keep schools closed has been all over the media, it is virtually impossible to know if "Dube vs Smith" is of public interest.

While struggling with these issues and wondering whether it’s just me who has a problem, I stumbled across a Tweet from well-known lawyer Richard Spoor: “Now that people can go gambling and to the movies again, it would be great if courts would start functioning normally again.

"Accused people are languishing in custody and ordinary people’s lives are on hold because the civil justice system has shut down. It’s crazy.”

In all fairness, Judge President Dunstan Mlambo recently sent out a directive that the media could apply to his office, or to the judge hearing a particular matter virtually, to join the virtual proceedings. This is in the form of a request and the presiding judge may refuse. That is, if you manage to get hold of the registrar.

It's all good and well and it’s a step to ensure open justice, but logically it’s only for the cases which are known to us.

But where does it leave Dube vs Smith, for instance, which could be something of public interest.

Who is ever to know?

