Covid-19: SAAF headquarters base in Waterkloof closed

Pretoria - Fear and anxiety have crept into the ranks of South African Air Force (SAAF) members after two members tested positive for Covid-19. A member of the SAAF, based at the headquarters in Waterkloof, told the Pretoria News yesterday that there was a high level of nonchalance in dealing with the issue. The member said they were still required to work in the contaminated headquarters despite the two members testing positive, despite their worry about being there and how staff felt this could easily allow a cluster outbreak at the facility and beyond. “They are downplaying the effects that this could have on soldiers. We are expected to just carry on with our duties and be soldiers about it, which is not fair, as we put our lives at risk.” The staffer said there should be no one working in the building at all while it was being decontaminated, but members were required to report for duty, and there was no added protective layer to make them feel secure.

“Decontaminating just the building does not do enough. What else will they do to quell the spread?” asked the worried member.

Brigadier-General Hilton Smith said the building had been evacuated, and it was undergoing decontamination. The facility was closed on Tuesday.

“The two people have since been quarantined, as per the National Department of Health protocols and regulations.

“As a precautionary measure, the building was closed on Tuesday until further notice to allow for the necessary decontamination processes to take place as required by the health protocols.”

He said all employees who, at any given time in the last 14 days, came into contact with the positive persons, consulted with medical specialists for Covid-19 screening and testing.

Smith said they had measures across all bases to prevent cluster outbreaks, and they had already instituted several changes to ensure safety such as limiting staff gatherings and cancelling parades, among others, in order to comply.

He said the building was cleared except for essential services, as they still had to conduct operations and other workers were still there because they had to check aircraft, plan operations and other services within the SAAF.

Workers said they would continue reporting for work, as disciplined members of the force, but they did so in fear of either contracting the virus, or spreading it out of the base.

