Covid-19: Section of Tshwane Management Centre closed after cop tests positive

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane closed a section of it’s Tshwane Management Centre after a police officer posted at the facility tested positive for Covid-19. Spokesperson Omogolo Taunyane-Mnguni said the City closed the section known as the Disaster Operations Centre and took measures to combat a possible spread. She said this section was also used by all of City’s agencies, NGOs and other stakeholders. “We also co-ordinate a lot of our projects from that centre,” she said. City of Tshwane administrator Mpho Nawa said the official was stationed at the operations centre as part of operations co-ordinated in response to bolster the City’s Covid-19 related matters. “The official diligently followed daily routine screening upon reporting for duty on site which entails temperature scanning, completing a questionnaire and sanitising.

“She was admitted to a hospital for scheduled medical treatment that is unrelated to Covid-19. She tested positive after she was screened during routine pre-admission. She may have been asymptomatic,” he said.

As a precautionary measure, all 54 individuals who came in contact with the officer have been tested and directed to self-isolate for at least 14 days.

Nawa said: “For purposes of transparency, I must inform members of the public that working arrangements at the City’s Disaster Operations Centre adhered to recommended preventative measures against Covid-19 infection.

“The building is disinfected daily to maintain hygiene standards, with screening and sanitisation of all who enter the facility.”

Taunyane-Mnguniue said due to the decentralised operational nature of the Joint Operations Committee and Command Council, the incident hasn’t hindered the City’s operations management targeted at flattening the curve of Covid-19.

She added that further details will be provided as developments occur, and that the City takes this opportunity to encourage residents to support all efforts to prevent the spread of this pandemic.

Pretoria News