Covid-19: Silver lining in a bank of dark clouds

Pretoria - Facing reality is something many of us try to avoid, but this weekend I was faced with this when I was told I should make a living will - or an advanced healthcare directive, as it is sometimes called. A grim task, but nonetheless one which I agreed was necessary. With 500 Covid-19 infections an hour, as our president told us on Sunday night, the issue has become pressing to me as I feel I will be able to control something in my life. The president’s reminder that 500 people contract Covid-19 an hour is another unpleasant reality. While his speech did nothing to lift my spirits, I can honestly say that if doing without my beloved glass of merlot at night to keep the hospitals free of those who cannot control their alcohol use, it is fine. Also, imposing yet another curfew is acceptable too.

But I simply can’t get my head around taxis being allowed to load to full capacity for “short distance” travelling. This comes after it has been imprinted on us since the start of the pandemic that physical distancing is vital.

So, needless to say, after facing a cold weekend, load shedding and another booze ban, I am not in the most cheery of moods.

Slightly cheering, however, is the fact that we have organisations in our country such as Lawyers for Human Rights (LHR). Without their dedicated team, two waste pickers - Justice Shabangu and George Mphotshe - would still be in jail.

They fell through the cracks of the system. They were arrested about three weeks after lockdown level 5 was announced - their crime being that they contravened the lockdown regulations by venturing out of their shacktown of Mushroomville in Centurion.

Their excuse is that they had to gather waste in order to sell to feed themselves and their families.

Be that as it may, the pair remained in prison for three months - in the same congested Kgosi Mampuru Prison in Pretoria which is one of the centres which is in the process of vigorously freeing prisoners on parole in a bid to contain the spread of the virus inside.

It thus does not make sense that two people, who had committed an offence for which an admission of guilt fine could be paid, would remain in prison.

While the department simply washed their hands of the matter and said it was no fault of theirs as the court had refused the pair bail, it took LHR and and a clearly angry judge to secure their freedom.

But the tale became even more bizarre when counsel for the department told the judge they were not sure where the two were, as they could not be located. They were, however, found within an hour following the urgent court order.

Again LHR stepped in with one of its lawyers who personally fetched them and took them back to Mushroomville after buying each a hearty meal on the way.

Oddly, seven more homeless people who were arrested in April along with Shabangu and Mphotshe, and who no one knew about, were released along with them. It begs the question how many have fallen through the cracks and are simply forgotten in prison. But thanks to LHR and an angry judge, the nine men are back with their families.

While this tale’s happy ending helps my mood, an apology from the president for another stint of load shedding would have also gone a long way to making me feel better.

Pretoria News