Covid-19: Social grant beneficiaries welcome increases

Pretoria - Residents expressed mixed reactions about the various forms of relief announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to alleviate the plight of millions who have been forced to stay home as the lockdown continues.

On Tuesday night, Ramaphosa announced that R500 billion would be allocated to those who were most desperately affected by the coronavirus. Measures include an increase in child support grants of R300 next month, and R500 a month from June to October, and all other grant beneficiaries would receive an additional R250 a month. A special coronavirus grant of R350 a month would go to those who are unemployed and who do not receive any other form of grant or UIF payment.

The Department of Social Development has yet to issue the requirements needed to access and apply for this funding.

Resident Power Makaringe said while the R350 was not enough, it was a sign that the government understood that the youth was in limbo and that the lockdown had made life hard for those who were working odd jobs.

He said the money would help them patch up here and there.

Makaringe said the amount could help in buying food and was better than having no assistance at all.

Vusani Ramaru said the R350 was insufficient and could not even pay for toiletries to last the whole month.

Ramaru said that it was pointless to give the youth money as the government knew that prices were being escalated at this time, as shop owners chased maximum profit.

Masesi Ma­khu-bele said the plan to give the unemployed money was a noble one, as times were proving to be hard for everyone and that it could help families, as many of them were starving and thats had resulted in neighbours begging from one another, or sourcing food from rubbish bins.

“The money may be small, but gives people that little bit of dignity to have something, even if it lasts a week - it is something.”

Mother-of-one, Gontse Bokaba, who used to work at a hair and nail bar, said the increases would help as there was a need right now as all family members were at home and food did not last. It had become difficult, she said, to ensure there was enough to go around for the family of six.

She said products such as nappies and baby formula were her biggest worry because they were expensive, and running out was normal as she could not afford a month’s supply.

That was the case with many other young mothers, who found themselves unemployed, she said, adding that the increase would take the edge off the difficulties they faced.

