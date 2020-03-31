Covid-19: Spaza shops in Mamelodi taking a knock

Pretoria - Spaza shops in townships remain open during the lockdown, but the operators say business has taken a big knock.

Ethiopian shop owner Abdul Haji, who runs a shop in Mamelodi East, said getting protective equipment to prevent the spread of Covid-19 was a challenge. He said he has been using the same gloves for days.

He said he got gloves and a mask from the clinic, but had looked everywhere to see where he can get more, with no luck.

“I don’t sell sanitisers in my shop and I can’t afford to buy a lot of sanitisers for every customer to use. I make sure that I take care of myself by washing my hands often, keeping a safe distance from my customers and keeping the mask on so that I don’t get sick.”

Another shop owner not far from Haji’s said he did not know where to get a mask. He said his business was not doing well enough for him to buy hand sanitisers for customers.