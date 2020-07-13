Covid-19 storm is upon us - Cyril Ramaphosa

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - The arrival of the “Covid-19 storm” prompted the National Coronavirus Command Council and the Cabinet to adopt additional measures to curb the spread of the virus, President Cyril Ramaphosa said last night. He announced the reintroduction of a total ban on the sale of alcohol, saying this would ensure the country did not burden clinics and hospitals with alcohol-related injuries that could have been avoided. “We have therefore decided that in order to conserve hospital capacity, the sale, dispensing and distribution of alcohol will be suspended with immediate effect. “There is now clear evidence that the resumption of alcohol sales has resulted in substantial pressure being put on hospitals, including trauma and ICU units, due to motor vehicle accidents, violence and related trauma. Most of these and other trauma injuries occur at night.” Ramaphosa said the country had for more than 120 days succeeded in delaying the spread of the virus. “We delayed the spread by working together and by maintaining our resolve. But now the surge in infections that we had been advised by our medical experts would come has arrived. The storm is upon us and we know that many more infections have gone undetected.” He further announced a curfew between 9pm and 4am from today, except for people who needed to travel to and from work or were seeking urgent medical or other assistance during this time.

With regards to the economy, he said auctions would be permitted subject to protocols similar to those that applied to agricultural auctions. In addition, parks will be open for exercise, but not for any form of gatherings.

“Family visits and other social activities will unfortunately not be allowed for now. I know this places a great burden on families and individuals and can cause great emotional strain, especially for those with elderly parents.

“It goes against our very nature as social beings, but it is a hardship that we must endure for that much longer to protect those we love and care for from this disease.

“To ensure that we have the means to continue to respond effectively to this severe health emergency, the Cabinet has approved the extension of the National State of Disaster to August 15.”

Ramaphosa also announced the strengthening of regulations on the wearing of masks. Under the new dispensation, the wearing of cloth masks will be mandatory.

“While many South Africans are wearing masks, there are however some among us who are not wearing masks when in public. It is therefore important that we should enforce the wearing of masks.”

He said employers, shop owners and managers, public transport operators and managers and owners of any other public building were now legally obliged to ensure that anyone entering their premises or vehicle wore a mask.

“In addition, all workplaces and institutions need to ensure there is a designated coronavirus official responsible for making sure regulations and precautions are strictly adhered to.”

Another change relates to taxis undertaking local trips, which will now be permitted to increase their capacity to 100%. Their long-distance counterparts, however, will not be allowed to exceed 70% occupancy.

Ramaphosa paid tribute to the many thousands of people who were on the front line of the fight against coronavirus and paid tribute to those of them who lost their lives to Covid-19.

“But if there is one thing we have learnt over the past few months, it is that South Africans remain united in the face of a common threat. We have stood for each other and stood by each other. Let us firm the hand of solidarity we have extended to the vulnerable and the destitute We will weather this storm. We will restore our country to health and to prosperity. We shall overcome.”

He had harsh words for those who had taken to organising parties, drinking sprees and walking around in crowded spaces without masks, as well as others “who see no problem attending funerals where the number of people in attendance exceed the number of 50 that has been set out in regulations”.

“This may be a disease that is caused by a virus, but it is spread by human conduct and behaviour. We are in the midst of a deadly pandemic and we must act accordingly, in line with the prevention measures we continue to communicate. We are all required to be responsible, careful and compassionate. The truth is that we are not helpless in the face of this storm.”

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.



** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News