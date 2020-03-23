Covid-19: Stringent safety measures at Gauteng High Court, Pretoria

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Pretoria - Security staff at the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria are taking their jobs very seriously in ensuring that each person who enters the court building, has his or her hands sanitised and that they have their temperature measured. This is in line with the directives issued last week by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, who announced that there will be stringent safety measures put in place to ensure the safety of those who have to enter the courts. The chief justice ordered that sanitiser consisting of at least 70% alcohol should be available and that the staff who work with the public, are issued with protective gear. But Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo now issued further directives in trying to ensure the safety of the public and legal fraternity as it now appears that there are not enough of these safety products available to the courts, as directed by the Chief Justice. In his directive sent to all the judges of the Gauteng division, to magistrates and other stakeholders, Judge Mlambo is calling for the minimum cases to be heard during this time.

This followed a meeting with the provincial efficiency enhancement committee, to place further safeguards in place to minimize the risks of the Covid-19 virus.

The judge president said being mindful of the inadequate availability of the safety products at the courts, it was decided that from today (Monday) as few cases as possible should be heard in our courts to minimise the risks of infection.

In terms of the directives all criminal trials enrolled between now and April 9 must be brought forward and postponed, using the audiovisual remand system.

These exclude first appearances in the lower courts as well as bail applications and cases where special arrangements have been made with judges and magistrates.

Judge Mlambo also directed that no prisoner be brought from the correctional centres to court, other than for first appearances or bail hearings.

He also called on judges and magistrates to adopt measures which will alleviate the congestion of the civil rolls.

He encouraged teleconferences between the parties to deal with these matters.

Judge Mlambo said these measures were vital in light of the lack of adequate health and safety materials at some courts.

He said the committee will again meet on Friday(March 27) to review the situation.

While most of the courts were empt at the high court in Pretoria, several advocates said they were unsure what to do about their applications.

One advocate who did not want to be named, said if he agreed to postpone his civil trial, the odds are that he will only be able to have his matter heard in eight to 10 months time, due to the congestion of the rolls.

Another said it was luckily now the April recess, but she said she has no choice but to go to court to have her matters postponed.

"I have no idea how we are going to bridge this enormous backlog which is going to build, as the court rolls are congested as things stand,” she said.

A man who was due to be divorced, was one of the many who stood in a short queue yesterday morning, alongside his advocate, to gain entrance to the court.

Covid-19 was far from his mind as he held his hands to be sanitised and his temperature was measured.

“Please, just let the judge order my divorce today. I have been waiting for months for this day. I cannot wait much longer,” he said.

Pretoria News