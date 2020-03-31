Covid-19: Travel ban heartbreaking, but necessary

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Pretoria - As South Africans try to avoid the invisible Covid-19 enemy, it not only brings new challenges to our everyday lives, but it also places an additional burden on the judiciary to make very difficult decisions in order to try to safeguard us. This was evident over the weekend, when an Mpumalanga judge had to refuse permission to a man to travel to another province to stand by his grieving mother, who had just lost her father. He was also unable to attend the funeral of his grandfather, which will take place this week. It is heartbreaking, but necessary in a bid to restrict the movement of people in an effort to try to combat the spread of the virus. Losing a loved one is extremely difficult under normal circumstances, but even more so under these unusual times of lockdown. By the time Karel van Heerden launched his urgent application to be granted permission to travel to the Eastern Cape to stand by his mother’s side, the lockdown was in full swing.

The judge said the circumstances of this application were extremely upsetting. He said it shows in the cruellest manner the effects of the final lockdown regulations on a family.

While the judge had a lot of sympathy with Van Heerden and his family, he said he simply cannot rule in his favour and thus place the lives of both the applicant and other people in jeopardy by allowing him to travel.

This is why the urgent application by some relatively unknown NGO, the Hola Bon Renaissance Foundation to the Constitutional Court, made me both livid and sad. President Cyril Ramaphosa, together with his government, is trying their best to put measures in place to try to fight this silent enemy which has gripped the entire world.

This foundation, however, applied for an urgent order to declare the national lockdown to try to curb the spread of the virus unconstitutional.

The foundation wanted the court to declare that the spread of the virus poses no threat to the country and its people. It makes me sad that an NGO can be so blind as not to see what is going on - both in the world and of late, in our own country.

It makes me angry because this affects my life, that of my family, friends and fellow countrymen and women. As can be expected, the Constitutional Court yesterday afternoon dismissed the foundation’s application for direct access to the apex court. Nine justices concluded there were no prospects of the application succeeding.

It is also heartwarming to know that the law is in place for those who commit criminal offences during this time regarding the virus itself.

Those who have been confirmed to have the virus and refuse treatment can by means of a warrant issued by a court be forced to be admitted to a facility. They can even face a charge of assault or attempted murder if they intentionally expose others to the virus.

Those who tell on the status of others via social media, or even falsely implicate others as having the virus, can face jail time of up to six months.

Our courts are thus expected to have their hands full over the next few weeks, perhaps even months, in ensuring that people are toeing the line.

But let us try to show compassion to each other during these difficult times and learn new ways.

Perhaps if we can learn to get along, the courts won’t be so overburdened in future with issues arising from intolerance.

Let us also spare a thought for our judiciary during this time as many will have to make very difficult decisions.

Pretoria News