Covid-19: Tshwane Bus Services suspended again

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane has informed Tshwane Bus Services commuters of the suspension of bus operations and the closure of bus depots yet again until further notice following more reported positive Covid-19 cases. Three depots were first temporarily closed on June 26 and bus operations suspended after a bus driver tested positive for Covid-19. The depots reopened and bus operations resumed last Tuesday. Subsequently, two more employees within the municipal bus service tested positive in the past week, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to three. “As a result of this, a decision was taken by the City of Tshwane Occupation Health Clinic to do a risk assessment to decide who needed to be tested among the employees who were affected by exposure to the Covid-19-positive personnel,” City spokesperson Selby Bokaba said.

“This was done to protect other employees and the public from the further spread of the coronavirus. A total of 193 employees who became the contacts of the reported positive cases were identified and sent for testing.

"The results of these tests may take up to seven days to complete.”

Bokaba said education and counselling was offered by the occupational health clinic and nursing practitioners to alleviate possible anxiety.

Furthermore, the employees were asked to self-quarantine while they waited for their results at home.

The affected bus depots and a fleet of buses would once again be disinfected during the closure of operations.

The depots would reopen for business continuity and bus operations would resume as soon as the disinfection process had been completed and all tested personnel were cleared or completed the self-isolation process.

Tshwane head administrator Mpho Nawa expressed regret at the suspension of bus operations again in a period of seven days.

“This was the most difficult decision to make within such a short space of time.

“At the end of the day, we needed to strike a balance between the lives of our people and livelihoods, and we opted for safety first.

“We wish to profusely apologise, once more, to our commuters for the inconvenience they have to endure, however, lives matter more than revenue loss to the City,” Nawa said.

An update on the reopening of the bus depots and resumption of operations would be communicated in due course, the City said.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.



** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

