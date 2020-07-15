Covid-19: Tshwane municipal workers forge ahead with danger allowance

Pretoria - Municipal workers in Tshwane will forge ahead with their demand for a Covid-19 danger allowance for putting their lives at risk of contracting the deadly coronavirus while on duty. This was despite a stance by the SA Local Government Association that it won’t entertain the danger allowance unless workers forgo a three-year agreement on salary increases. The National Treasury had also pleaded with the municipalities to apply for exemption not to pay the increment of 6.25% for this financial year. The SA Municipal Workers Union in Tshwane vowed yesterday to stick to its guns with respect to the initial demand for front-line workers to receive a monthly R3 000 danger allowance. Regional secretary Mpho Tladinyane said the allowance should be paid to all municipal workers on duty for the duration of the lockdown.

His utterance was in support of a posture by the union’s national executive committee against the association's stance for workers to forgo their salary increases if they wanted its support on danger allowance.

In a media statement, the union said: “We will not allow Salga into blackmailing us on this issue, particularly given the fact that municipal workers are on a daily basis being intentionally exposed to the virus by their employers who are supposed to be guaranteeing their health and safety.”

The union further bemoaned the fact that some municipal workers had unfortunately died before this matter was resolved.

“We are therefore forging ahead with this demand (for the allowances) which should be paid to municipal workers for the duration of the lockdown,” it said.

The union proposed a payment of R250 per day, capped at R3000 per month.

Tladinyane said the union wanted the Covid-19 allowance to be paid to all workers at the forefront of rendering essential services.

Tshwane head administrator Mpho Nawa has expressed worries that the metro was under a serious financial strain due to the Covid-19 impact.

But workers’ demands for a danger allowance continued to gain momentum amid reports about the rising number of employees contracting the virus in the line of duty.

On Monday, the union said the number of infected workers in Tshwane had doubled since the virus outbreak.

