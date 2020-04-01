Covid-19: Tshwane waste pickers ‘battling to cope’

Pretoria - Lawyers for Human Rights has threatened the government and the City of Tshwane with an urgent application if they did not give an undertaking by today that waste pickers be declared part of essential services. The declaration would allow them to continue to ply their trade during the lockdown. In a letter to the office of President Cyril Ramaphosa and various ministers, including the police and SANDF as well as the City of Tshwane, the organisation said the impact of the lockdown was having a devastating impact on waste pickers. Lawyers for Human Rights is representing five groups of informal waste pickers and recyclers - about 250 - based in Pretoria. These include Mushroomville, next to the Centurion cricket grounds, Mooiplaats, Kloofsig and Clubview waste pickers. Lawyer Thandeka Chauke said in the letter that their clients were self-employed and made a living by collecting recyclable material from households and selling it to buy-back centres.

There are an estimated 200 000 informal waste pickers in South Africa.

Chauke said their clients were poor and lived in informal settlements under dire conditions. The lockdown was having a severe impact on their ability to earn a living as they had been prohibited by the police and the SANDF from leaving their homes to continue their reclaiming activities.

The lockdown was affecting them terribly because they were unable to buy food for themselves or their families, as they did not have any income.

Chauke said it was noted that waste and refuse removal was included in the regulations as a designated vital service.

“Although our clients are of the opinion that their work qualifies under this, the police and soldiers do not agree and they prevent them from leaving their homes to do their work.”

Lawyers for Human Rights noted that for workers to leave their homes to execute their essential services, they needed a permit to be signed, stamped and certified by the head of an institution that employed them. This did not accommodate the waste pickers, as they were self-employed.

The organisation said it thus urgently demanded that waste picking be declared an essential service under the waste and refuse removal service, and a declaration made that they may collect, sort and sell their pickings.

They must also be able to sign their own permits to be able to leave their homes to work.

Lawyers for Human Rights further demand that as a result of the increased health risks posed by Covid-19, the government or the City must provide the waste pickers with protective equipment such as gloves and masks to enable them to safely do their jobs. They are also asking that these people be issued with soap, sanitiser and clean water.

Chauke told the Pretoria News that the lockdown was placing the waste pickers in a much worse economic situation than before.

“Waste and refuse removal is classified as an essential service. But the police and soldiers refuse to let them go out and work.

“Without work they cannot feed themselves or their families. They don’t even have money for medicine or health services if they fall ill.

“It is a real crisis that needs to be addressed urgently,” Chauke said.

