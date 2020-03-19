Covid-19: UK diplomat speaks on impact of disease

Pretoria - IM: How many British citizens are currently in South Africa needing to leave and what arrangements are there to assist them? NC: 430 000 British nationals visit South Africa every year. So, at any time we estimate there will be at least 10 000 short-term visitors in the country. It is the responsibility of the airlines to fly them home, or, if for any reason that is not possible, to ensure they can get home on another airline. Obviously the airlines are themselves being seriously affected by this crisis, with some announcing forthcoming reductions in service. I strongly encourage any British visitors here now to contact your airlines now about your return flights home. We are keeping our official Travel Advice updated with relevant information as soon as we get it (please see www.gov.uk)

IM: Are the UK authorities assisting in getting South Africans in Britain home?

NC: South Africa’s airports remain open, and airlines serving routes to the UK remain operational. But things are changing rapidly so, as I say, we strongly encourage all visitors here to contact their airlines promptly to check on their return flights home.

IM: What advice do you have for South Africans who have planned trips to the UK, or vice versa, in the months ahead?

NC: It’s not for us to advise South Africans on their travel plans, but I would note that President Ramaphosa has advised South Africans against travelling to the UK at this time, due to the spread of Covid-19. Our prime minister has advised British people against any non-essential travel, and many aspects of normal life in the UK have been put on hold.

IM: What are your impressions of the measures announced by President Ramaphosa?

NC: We fully understand the reasons for announcing these measures at this point. Covid-19 threatens the lives of vulnerable citizens in both our countries, and we have a duty as governments to act to save lives. Our own government has not introduced inward travel bans, but the measures it has introduced to delay the peak of the infection in the UK are also unprecedented in peacetime.

IM: What are the implications of the measures in place in both countries for tourism and trade?

NC: Plainly the tourism industry globally is going to be seriously, and unavoidably, affected. I know how important a contributor it is to the South African economy, as it is to our own. But the priority has to be to save lives.

IM: We have seen panic-buying here and in the UK. Why do people do this and how is the UK managing it?

NC: It’s a human reaction to the uncertainty generated by this unprecedented global health crisis. The more reassurance government and businesses can give the public that supply chains will not be affected and shops will continue to be well stocked the less of this sort of thing we will see.

IM: What is your response to the criticism that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was taking too long to impose stricter measures?

NC: The UK Government’s decisions throughout this crisis have been based on scientific advice about the trajectory of the virus’s spread. The aim has been to delay the peak of infections so our National Health Service can cope with the number of cases requiring hospital treatment.

IM: What is your view now that more drastic action has indeed been announced?

NC: The measures introduced to limit the virus’s spread are unprecedented in peacetime. People have been advised to work from home where possible, avoid pubs, clubs, restaurants and theatres, and not to undertake any non-essential travel. Hopefully these steps will slow infections in the UK.

IM: Britain is ahead of SA in the coronavirus curve. What lessons are there for us in your experience?

NC: South Africa is clearly already watching other countries’ experience closely and has decided to introduce tough measures to try to contain community transmission. We will happily share data from the UK as it’s made available. In the meantime, good basic practices, in particular regular hand washing, remains the best defence against the virus’s spread.

IM: Do you have anything else you would like to add?

NC: As both President Ramaphosa and our own prime minster have made clear, this is an unprecedented global crisis, which may persist for some time.

We all need to adjust to that. We must look for ways to support each other practically, and to work together to defeat the spread of this virus.

The UK has made available £240m to support poorer countries’ response, and seconded an adviser to South Africa through the WHO Emergency Medical Team.

It’s a lesson in the need for global pandemic preparation, and robust health services which respond to future outbreaks of this sort.

