Covid-19: Uncertainty over private nursery schools

Pretoria - The government announced earlier that nursery schools affiliated with schools are due to resume on July 6. However, uncertainty prevails regarding the reopening of private nursery schools and early childhood development centres. Labour union Solidarity’s Occupational Guild for Social Workers and its School Support Centre hoped to receive some answers yesterday regarding the reopening of these schools, after it turned to the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria. The court, however, postponed the urgent application to Tuesday. This is so that other relevant rulings regarding the opening of schools during the Covid-19 pandemic can be considered. One of these cases is last week’s full Bench hearing of an application by former DA leader Mmusi Maimane and his One SA Movement that schools should remain closed until the government can provide a comprehensive plan on how it was ready to safeguard them against this virus.

Judgment was reserved in that case. The judgment is expected to be delivered soon.

Solidarity, meanwhile, resorted to the urgent court regarding the re- opening of private nursery schools and early learning centres, as it said there was a lot of uncertainty around this issue.

While the Department of Education has announced the date when it planned to open school-affiliated preschools, it remained mum on the issue of the private institutions, which include day-care facilities.

The Department of Social Development did send a letter to the owners of nursery schools and day-care centres on June 22, indicating they may return to work.

While some returned this week, it has not yet provided a date as to when the children may return.

This, the union said, created uncertainty as to how and when they must prepare for the return of children.

Solidarity said many children in departmental nursery schools were due to return to schools next month, while thousands of other children in private nursery schools were deprived of their basic human right.

Mariska Engelbrecht of Solidarity’s occupational guild of social workers said: “It is worrisome because this silence from the Department of Social Development has a negative influence on children’s scholastic progress and will cause serious backlogs.”

She also said parents were concerned as they had nowhere to leave their children while they must return to work.

There are also many children exposed to domestic violence at home and for many, the meal they received at school was their only meal of the day.

The union said the silence by the department created uncertainty and confusion.

Meanwhile, the Department of Social Development has not submitted any court papers in its defence to the application.

Neither did it have any legal representation at court yesterday, while the Department of Education and government indicated they would abide by any ruling of the court.

